Mixed Growth For Two-Wheeler Manufacturers In June

Two-wheeler manufacturers posted mixed sales results in the month of June, with uncertainty over the Goods and Service Tax (GST) playing a factor in affecting consumer sentiment. Analysts say the market sentiment has been uncertain with consumers adopting a wait and watch policy, and this is likely to impact two-wheeler sales in June 2017, but overall the impact of GST will be marginal on the industry as a whole. Bajaj Auto sales fell in June 2017, with the company reporting a 36 per cent slide in domestic sales.

In all, Bajaj sold 1,08,109 bikes in June 2017, compared to 1,68,625 motorcycles sold in the same month a year ago. Exports at Bajaj also took a hit, with total exports sliding 8 per cent with 96,558 motorcycles making it to markets abroad. Exports for the same month a year ago stood at 1,04,673 units. In June 2017, overall Bajaj motorcycle sales, including exports and domestic sales, declined by 25 per cent.

Bajaj was one of the first two-wheeler manufacturers to announce GST benefits on motorcycles. The company had announced cuts in prices of motorcycles by up to ₹ 4,500 two weeks before GST came into effect on 1 July 2017. But sales have remained weak, nevertheless. Bajaj has just introduced a new 160 cc motorcycle, and the company will be looking to rack up some sales volumes with the new Pulsar NS 160. It's been positioned in a space where there've been winners from several manufacturers like the Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB Hornet 160R and the Yamaha FZ-S, so now Bajaj will look at grabbing a slice of that 'premium' 160 cc segment.

Honda Activa 4G is one of the largest selling two-wheelers in India

After witnessing record sales in April and May 2017, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) sales slowed down in June 2017. In the domestic market, Honda sold 4,16,498 scooters and motorcycles, registering a 2 per cent growth over the same month last year. In June, Honda also launched its newest scooter Cliq, based on the bestselling Honda Activa. Hero MotoCorp retains the number one position in June 2017 sales, selling 6,24,185 two-wheelers ,a growth of 14 per cent over the same month a year ago.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited sold 33,573 two-wheelers in the domestic market in June, posting a growth of 58.6 per cent over the same month in 2016. June 2017 is the fifth consecutive month in which Suzuki has witnessed double digit growth in total sales. Total domestic and export sales of Suzuki stood at 38,454 two-wheelers in June 2017.