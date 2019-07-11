New Cars and Bikes in India

Mitsubishi To Invest In Gojek For Mobility Services For South East Asian Markets

The three parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss joint projects to create value from new mobility services in Southeast Asia.

View Photos
Financial terms of the investment in Gojek are not being disclosed.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that it is investing in Gojek, a leading on-demand multi-service platform in Southeast Asia, together with Mitsubishi Corporation. The three parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss joint projects to create value from new mobility services in Southeast Asia.

10g38uoo

Mitsubishi Logo

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Cars

Outlander

Pajero Sport

Montero

Gojek, based in Indonesia provides an app which fulfills users' daily needs such as transportation, food delivery and e-payment by utilizing their on-demand mobile platform. Mitsubishi Motors and Mitsubishi Corporation will leverage the Gojek platform and study possibilities for various new mobility services.

Osamu Masuko, chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, said: "We foresee creation of big synergies and innovation that boost growth of the three parties. We believe that the accumulation of know-how of new mobility services that are rapidly spreading in the region and the opportunity to enter the market will contribute to the growth of the Southeast Asian market in the future."

0 Comments

Financial terms of the investment in Gojek are not being disclosed.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander with Immediate Rivals

Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander

Popular Mitsubishi Cars

Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
₹ 37.44 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
₹ 33.09 - 35.69 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Montero
Mitsubishi Montero
₹ 68.62 Lakh *
x
2019 Renault Duster Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail
2019 Renault Duster Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail
Hyundai Kona Electric India Review
Hyundai Kona Electric India Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities