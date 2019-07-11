Mitsubishi To Invest In Gojek For Mobility Services For South East Asian Markets

Financial terms of the investment in Gojek are not being disclosed.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that it is investing in Gojek, a leading on-demand multi-service platform in Southeast Asia, together with Mitsubishi Corporation. The three parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss joint projects to create value from new mobility services in Southeast Asia.

Gojek, based in Indonesia provides an app which fulfills users' daily needs such as transportation, food delivery and e-payment by utilizing their on-demand mobile platform. Mitsubishi Motors and Mitsubishi Corporation will leverage the Gojek platform and study possibilities for various new mobility services.

Osamu Masuko, chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, said: "We foresee creation of big synergies and innovation that boost growth of the three parties. We believe that the accumulation of know-how of new mobility services that are rapidly spreading in the region and the opportunity to enter the market will contribute to the growth of the Southeast Asian market in the future."

