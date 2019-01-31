New Cars and Bikes in India

Mitsubishi Teases Engelberg Concept Ahead of 2019 Geneva Motor Show Debut

While we've seen Mitsubishi's electrified drivetrain vehicles before, the Engelberg too gets an electric blue interpretation of the company's Dynamic Shield grille.

The concept tourer is named after the beautiful; rugged Alpine town with a history of sporting success.

Mitsubishi is bringing in a new concept SUV at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The company says that the new creation which it calls the Engelberg Tourer will bring more SUV, more EV, more technology and more style. The concept tourer is named after the beautiful; rugged Alpine town with a history of sporting success. Details are scarce but the company says it's electrified. What we also see here is the Dynamic Shield grille rolling out across the Mitsubishi range. We don't however, know yet, if it is a plug-in hybrid or a pure electric car.

While we've seen Mitsubishi's electrified drivetrain vehicles before, the Engelberg too gets an electric blue interpretation of the company's Dynamic Shield grille. There are roof-mounted spotlights as well and there's a lot of muscle that we can see on the car which might indicate that it's an off-roading vehicle.

Given the fact that the third generation Outlander has been around since 2012, it is time to bring in a new gen model to the line up. The Engelberg could very well preview the next generation of the Outlander. From what we can see in this teaser image, the concept gets large air intakes in front and the prominent wheel arches add the muscle to the car. Beefed up wheel arches have always been part of the company's design elements for brawny SUVs. Overall, the front fascia of the Engelberg concept does remind us of the e-Evolution concept which the company showcased at the 2017 Tokyo auto show.

We wait to know more about the SUV and can't wait to see in the flesh at the 2019 Geneva Motor show.

