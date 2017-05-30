Mitsubishi has silently introduced a new 'Select Plus' trim variant of the Pajero Sport SUV in India at a starting price of ₹ 28.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus comes with some considerable cosmetic updates and a few new features as well, which have added a bit of style and premiumness to the SUV. Like the regular Pajero Sport model, the Select Plus trim also comes with both manual and automatic variants and it will be a limited edition model. The SUV is already available at Mitsubishi dealerships in India and in Mumbai, the new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus comes at a starting price of ₹ 29.10 lakh (ex-showroom, pre-octroi).

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 32.05 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Visually, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus looks fresh thanks to the new styling cues and decals. The company has introduced a range of dual tone body colour options that have truly enhanced the overall appearance of the SUV. The new colour range includes - Red and Black, Silver and Black, White and Black and Yellow and Black. The blackened portions of the SUV comprise of - the front grille, front bumper, foglamp housing, wheel arches, the roof and the pillars and the new 17-inch alloy wheels. Among other features, the Pajero Sport Select Plus gets HID projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, electrically operable chrome outside rear-view mirrors.

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus Cabin

The changes made to the cabin are also pretty much on the same level. Some new additions include- illuminated scuff plates, cruise control, front headrest-mounted DVD players and a cooled glovebox. Features carried over from the regular model are - beige leather interiors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, infotainment system with navigation with 6-speaker, and power adjustable driver seat among others.

Under the hood, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus comes with a 2.5-litre DI-Diesel engine with intercooler turbocharger that churns out a maximum of 176 bhp. The engine comes with both a 5-speed manual gearbox and an INVECS-II 5-speed torque convertor with Sports Mode. The automatic trim develops 350 Nm of peak torque and only gets 4x2, while the manual model makes 400 Nm of peak torque and comes with 4x4 as standard.