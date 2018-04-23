Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition Launched In Europe

Japanese car maker Mitsubishi has announced that it will be pulling the plug on the legendary Pajero SUV (Montero in India) in Europe later this year. However, the iconic SUV is receiving a proper send-off as the automaker has revealed the Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition for the European markets. With slumping sales and growing competition, the very capable Pajero SUV hasn't been doing well in sales, while the more stringent emission norms in Europe have also made the model obsolete to be sold. The Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition is limited to just 1000 units, commemorating the brand's legacy for 36 years.

(The Mitsubishi Pajero has been on sale in Europe since 1982)

The Mitsubishi Pajero was launched in Europe in 1982 and has been on sale for a number of generations in both three-door and five-door body styles. The automaker will be producing 300 units of the three-door and 700 units of the five-door Pajero final edition models, with each SUV getting a unique number plaque.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition 3-door version gets a shorter wheelbase and is more off-road friendly featuring a matte black finished steel bull bar, 4 mm thick aluminium front skid plate, roof rails, and 18-inch off-road alloy wheels with All-Terrain tyres. The cabin is spruced up with heated front seats, light and rain sensors, as well as cruise control.

(The Pajero Final Edition 5-Door gets 20-inch alloys, leather seats and touchscreen system)

The Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition 5-door, is the more practical off the two and gets a longer wheelbase for the additional row of seats. The SUV gets steel door sills for front and rear doors, front skid plate, rear spoiler, black and silver finished 20-inch alloy wheels. The Pajero Final Edition also comes with leather seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation as part of the standard kit.

Power on the Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition comes from the 3.2-litre DI-D diesel engine tuned for 188 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission and the Super Select 4WD-II permanent 4WD system as standard.

(The Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition also comes with cruise control)

For Europe, the Pajero three-door is priced at 40,990 Euros (around ₹ 33.41 lakh), while the five-door Pajero Final Edition is priced at 52,990 Euros (around ₹ 43.19 lakh). While the current generation Pajero is sold with the Montero nameplate in India, it is unlikely that the final edition will make it here. For India, the Mitsubishi Montero is priced at a steep ₹ 68.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.