Mitsubishi Considering To Bring Eclipse And Xpander SUVs To India

While Mitsubishi Motors has been around in India for a while now, the Japanese automaker hasn't exactly been setting the sales charts on fire. The company, however, is now looking to expand its presence in the country and we got some more details at the Outlander SUV's launch event. Mitsubishi India Managing Director, Uttam Bose said that the company's concentration will be on SUVs in the future and it is considering to introduce the Mitsubishi Eclipse and Xpander SUVs in the midsize segment. The automaker currently retails the Pajero Sport and now the Outlander SUVs in India.

Also Read: New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India

(Mitsubishi India MD Uttam Bose with National Sales Head Chandan Bose at the Outlander launch)



While Mitsubishi India retailed a host of products in the past including the Lancer and Evo X sedans, the company has now put the focus on SUVs on a global scale. In fact, the Lancer Evo nameplate is also set to make a comeback on a crossover model in the future. For India too, the strategy remains the same and Mitsubishi will be concentrating on the premium end of the market. Advertisement (The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will take on the Jeep Compass)



Both the Mitsubishi Eclipse and Xpander were globally unveiled last year and are midsize utility vehicles. The Mitsubishi Xpander is an SUV-styled Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival with a butch and angular appearance. Essentially an MPV, the Xpander is a seven-seater model and is equipped with LED headlamps, LED taillights, touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloy wheels and more. The ground clearance is a healthy 205 mm, which is quite apt for a market like India. Power on the Mitsubishi Xpander comes from a 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned with 103 bhp on offer, paired with a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Mitsubishi Xpander MPV Revealed At 2017 Indonesia Auto Show

(The Mitsubishi Xpander is a Suzuki Ertiga rival overseas)



The Mitsubishi Eclipse has been one of the automaker's most successful nameplates and the all-new version made its global debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2017 as a 'crossover'. With a futuristic styling and compact proportions, the Eclipse Cross will be a Jeep Compass rival and will come with a host of features including a panoramic sunroof, 7-inch display with smartphone connectivity with touchpad controller, Head-Up Display (HUD), Mitsubishi Connect and a lot more. Internationally, the Eclipse is also equipped with heated rear seats. Power on the Eclipse comes from a 1.5-litre direct-injection, turbocharged petrol engine with 149 bhp and 249 Nm of peak torque. The SUV gets an automatic transmission with S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system, and three driving modes - Auto, Snow, and Gravel.

Also Read: All-New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Revealed



Speaking about launch timelines, Uttam Bose said that the models are expected to arrive only after two years. The company's next focus will be on improving localisation over the next five years in the country. Mitsubishi India is currently operating with 38 dealerships and aims to expand to 45 outlets by the end of this financial year. With respect to the Outlander, Mitsubishi India aims to sell about 250-300 units by the end of this fiscal.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.