New Cars and Bikes in India

Mitsubishi Considering To Bring Eclipse And Xpander SUVs To India

The Mitsubishi Eclipse is a crossover and will take on the Jeep Compass, while the Mitsubishi Xpander is a seven-seater MPV and will take on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Both models won't make it to India before 2020.

View Photos
Mitsubishi India currently has two products on sale - Pajero Sport and Outlander

While Mitsubishi Motors has been around in India for a while now, the Japanese automaker hasn't exactly been setting the sales charts on fire. The company, however, is now looking to expand its presence in the country and we got some more details at the Outlander SUV's launch event. Mitsubishi India Managing Director, Uttam Bose said that the company's concentration will be on SUVs in the future and it is considering to introduce the Mitsubishi Eclipse and Xpander SUVs in the midsize segment. The automaker currently retails the Pajero Sport and now the Outlander SUVs in India.

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Cars

Outlander

Pajero Sport

Montero

Also Read: New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India

51tu0epo

(Mitsubishi India MD Uttam Bose with National Sales Head Chandan Bose at the Outlander launch)
 
While Mitsubishi India retailed a host of products in the past including the Lancer and Evo X sedans, the company has now put the focus on SUVs on a global scale. In fact, the Lancer Evo nameplate is also set to make a comeback on a crossover model in the future. For India too, the strategy remains the same and Mitsubishi will be concentrating on the premium end of the market.

Advertisement
mitsubishi eclipse cross

(The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will take on the Jeep Compass)
 
Both the Mitsubishi Eclipse and Xpander were globally unveiled last year and are midsize utility vehicles. The Mitsubishi Xpander is an SUV-styled Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival with a butch and angular appearance. Essentially an MPV, the Xpander is a seven-seater model and is equipped with LED headlamps, LED taillights, touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloy wheels and more. The ground clearance is a healthy 205 mm, which is quite apt for a market like India. Power on the Mitsubishi Xpander comes from a 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned with 103 bhp on offer, paired with a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Mitsubishi Xpander MPV Revealed At 2017 Indonesia Auto Show

mitsubishi xpander

(The Mitsubishi Xpander is a Suzuki Ertiga rival overseas)
 
The Mitsubishi Eclipse has been one of the automaker's most successful nameplates and the all-new version made its global debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2017 as a 'crossover'. With a futuristic styling and compact proportions, the Eclipse Cross will be a Jeep Compass rival and will come with a host of features including a panoramic sunroof, 7-inch display with smartphone connectivity with touchpad controller, Head-Up Display (HUD), Mitsubishi Connect and a lot more. Internationally, the Eclipse is also equipped with heated rear seats. Power on the Eclipse comes from a 1.5-litre direct-injection, turbocharged petrol engine with 149 bhp and 249 Nm of peak torque. The SUV gets an automatic transmission with S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system, and three driving modes - Auto, Snow, and Gravel.

0 Comments

Also Read: All-New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Revealed
 
Speaking about launch timelines, Uttam Bose said that the models are expected to arrive only after two years. The company's next focus will be on improving localisation over the next five years in the country. Mitsubishi India is currently operating with 38 dealerships and aims to expand to 45 outlets by the end of this financial year. With respect to the Outlander, Mitsubishi India aims to sell about 250-300 units by the end of this fiscal.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander with Immediate Rivals

Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Volvo XC40
Volvo
XC40
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
TAGS :
Mitsubishi Xpander Mitsubishi Eclipse Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Mitsubishi Cars Mitsubishi Motors India Mitsubishi India

Latest News

Mitsubishi Considering To Bring Eclipse And Xpander SUVs To India
Mitsubishi Considering To Bring Eclipse And Xpander SUVs To India
Delhi Government Proposes 50 Per Cent Less Road Tax For New CNG Vehicles
Delhi Government Proposes 50 Per Cent Less Road Tax For New CNG Vehicles
Bajaj Auto Donates Rs. 2 Crore Towards Kerala's Flood Relief Fund
Bajaj Auto Donates Rs. 2 Crore Towards Kerala's Flood Relief Fund
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Vs Rivals: Spec Comparison
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Vs Rivals: Spec Comparison
Tata Tigor JTP Edition Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor JTP Edition Spotted Testing Again
New Mahindra Marazzo Teaser Shows Off Headlamp Design
New Mahindra Marazzo Teaser Shows Off Headlamp Design
Indonesian President's Bike Video Goes Viral On Social Media
Indonesian President's Bike Video Goes Viral On Social Media
Volkswagen To Recall 700,000 Cars Over Roof Lighting
Volkswagen To Recall 700,000 Cars Over Roof Lighting
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
Buddh International Circuit To Hold Track Day On September 2, 2018
Buddh International Circuit To Hold Track Day On September 2, 2018
Honda Crosses 1 Crore Sales Milestone In Gujarat, Goa And Maharashtra
Honda Crosses 1 Crore Sales Milestone In Gujarat, Goa And Maharashtra
Benelli Imperiale 400: What We Know So Far
Benelli Imperiale 400: What We Know So Far
Saudi PIF In Talks To Invest In Tesla Rival Lucid Motors
Saudi PIF In Talks To Invest In Tesla Rival Lucid Motors
MondialMoto Plans V5-Powered Superbike
MondialMoto Plans V5-Powered Superbike
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh

Popular Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

87 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

18 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

121 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

23 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Mitsubishi Cars

Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
₹ 37,43,764 *
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
₹ 33,09,268 *
Mitsubishi Montero
Mitsubishi Montero
₹ 68,62,000 *
x
Delhi Government Proposes 50 Per Cent Less Road Tax For New CNG Vehicles
Delhi Government Proposes 50 Per Cent Less Road Tax For New CNG Vehicles
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities