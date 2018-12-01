New Cars and Bikes in India

'Mister 911' Retires After Two Decades Of Leading The Development Of The Porsche 911

After almost two decades Achleitner will hand over responsibility to Frank-Steffen Walliser in Q1 2019. Walliser is currently Head of Motorsport and GT Road Vehicles.

August Achleitner will hand over responsibility to Frank-Steffen Walliser

The Porsche 911 has been the most iconic of cars and maintaining the heritage of the design that first came out in 1963 and it was a task that was handed over to August Achleitner who was the man responsible to shape the 911 since 2001. After almost two decades Achleitner will hand over responsibility to Frank-Steffen Walliser in Q1 2019. Walliser is currently Head of Motorsport and GT Road Vehicles.

Since its creation in 1963, the 911 has become an icon that absolutely represents the core of the brand. Following three and a half decades at Porsche, Austria-born Achleitner, is moving on to a well-earned retirement. Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG said, "We thank Gustl Achleitner for his extraordinary commitment to our company. Over the course of 18 years, he shaped the Porsche 911 more than anyone else. He understood just how to continually refine the 911, while always retaining its character."

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S was recently revealed at the LA Auto Show

Also Read: New-Gen Porsche 911 Revealed At The LA Auto Show

August Achleitner started his career in 1983, working on Porsche chassis development having trained as a mechanical engineer. He then led the Technical Product Development, Vehicle Concepts, and Package department from 1989 to 2000, before taking over responsibility for the 911 model series in 2001. Achleitner recalls "The radiance of the 911 always fascinated me - its unique form and the concept. I have always been driven by the aim of preserving those aspects while nonetheless making everything better - and that approach has challenged me time and again,"

Also Read: Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Revealed At The LA Auto Show

With the launch of the third 911 created under his management, the 992 - which was presented this week in Los Angeles - Achleitner is departing his role as 'keeper of the grail'. Frank-Steffen Walliser will take over model series responsibility for the 911 and 718 at the beginning of 2019, with the changeover taking place gradually during Q1. As Achleitner did previously, Walliser will also report directly to the CEO.

Walliser earned his stripes in terms of dealing with difficult development tasks when he was overall project manager for the 918 Spyder super sports car from 2010. The 49-year-old, born in Stuttgart, then took on responsibility for Porsche Motorsport in 2014, as well as becoming Head of Development for the GT road vehicles based on the 911 series. The mechanical engineering graduate will also retain the role of project lead after switching to the model series.

