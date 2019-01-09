New Cars and Bikes in India

Ministry Of Finance Inducts 15 Mahindra e-Verito Electric Vehicles In Its Fleet; Opens 28 Charging Points At North Block

The Ministry of Finance has signed an agreement with EESL for the deployment of 15 Mahindra e-Verito electric vehicles for their officers, along with 28 charging points at the North Block.

View Photos
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley flags off the Mahindra e-Veritos at North Block

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has signed an agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for the deployment of 15 electric vehicles for their officers. The electric cars handed over by EESL to the Finance Ministry include the Mahindra e-Veritos. EESL also sources the Tata Tigor EVs that that are used in the government fleet. In addition to the 15 electric vehicles, the government also set-up 28 electric vehicle charging points that include 24 slow charging points and four fast charging points at the North Block. With 15 EVs in its fleet, the government said that the Department of Economic Affairs is expected to save 36,000 litres of fuel every year, and will reduce over 440 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley said, "Electric mobility, is an attractive, sustainable and profitable solution to mitigate the climate change and to reduce the risk posed by vehicular emission to public health. EVs have the potential to support India's growth by enhancing manufacturing, job creation, and technical capabilities. We are glad to be a part of India's mission of rapid adoption of e-mobility."

Mahindra e-Verito

10.39 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra e-Verito

Union Minister of State (IC) for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh said, "The Indian Government is committed to usher in an era of clean, green and future-oriented technologies in the country. Today, we have achieved yet another milestone in that direction. The Government is promoting e-mobility by taking a lead in changing the fleet of cars used for official purposes with electric cars and at the same time creating the right policy framework enabling this ecosystem and to support its adoption."

dcn57cq

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with RK Singh, Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy at the signing ceremony

The Indian government aims to switch to electric vehicles in its fleet by 2030 and this is a step in the same direction. In addition, the Department of Expenditure has issued a memorandum for all government offices in Delhi/NCR to switch to electric vehicles. The move will reduce the dependence on oil imports and promote power capacity in the country. The switch to electric mobility will also help reduce GHG emissions from the transport sector.

The release from the government further stated that EESL has received an encouraging response from the Central Government department across states. Agreements and MoUs have been signed with Central and State Government departments in Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Administration and Telangana. The energy body is also negotiating with other state governments across the country.

0 Comments

Furthermore, the inclusion of CCS and CHAdeMO under charging infra standards is expected to encourage automakers to introduce more electric vehicles in the market. The government plans to replace its 500,000 conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars with electric vehicles, while EESL will establish charging infrastructure across states where EVs are being deployed. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra e-Verito with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra
e-Verito
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata
Tigor JTP
Toyota Etios
Toyota
Etios
Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai
Xcent
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen
Ameo
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford
Figo Aspire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
Dzire
Tata Zest
Tata
Zest
Tata Tigor
Tata
Tigor
TAGS :
EESL Ministry of Finance Ministry of Finance Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles electric mobility Electric Cars Mahindra e-Verito electric vehicles 2030

Latest News

Ministry Of Finance Inducts 15 Mahindra e-Verito Electric Vehicles In Its Fleet; Opens 28 Charging Points At North Block
Ministry Of Finance Inducts 15 Mahindra e-Verito Electric Vehicles In Its Fleet; Opens 28 Charging Points At North Block
Mercedes-Benz India Sets Luxury Car Sales Record For 2018
Mercedes-Benz India Sets Luxury Car Sales Record For 2018
Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports
Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Lorenzo Rises Up To 14th As Hero Riders Drop Pace
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Lorenzo Rises Up To 14th As Hero Riders Drop Pace
Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open; Launch By Mid-February 2019
Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open; Launch By Mid-February 2019
2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Teased Ahead Of Launch
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Teased Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy
Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy
126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia
126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power
Jaguar XE Facelift Spied Testing
Jaguar XE Facelift Spied Testing
Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February
Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February
BMW 7 Series Facelift Revealed In Leaked Images
BMW 7 Series Facelift Revealed In Leaked Images
MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Today
MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Today

Popular Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra e-Verito Alternatives

Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.58 Lakh *
Toyota Etios
Toyota Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.31 - 10.22 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.3 - 9.72 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.21 - 9.76 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.74 - 10.08 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.65 - 8.29 Lakh *
View More
Explore e-Verito
×
Explore Now
x
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open; Launch By Mid-February 2019
Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open; Launch By Mid-February 2019
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities