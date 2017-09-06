Mini John Cooper Works GP Concept Heading To The Frankfurt Motor Show

Whenever we’ve been out driving a Mini, the brief has always included the term ‘go-kart’ and well after having driven them, we understood why exactly it’s been referred to in that manner. The precision of the steering, the responsive gearbox and the agile handling, just outweigh any other faults that any Mini might have and all this has been achieved because of the company’s experience in the Monte Carlo Rally. 50 years ago Mini was something of a superstar in the rally scene and through the late 60’s it has gathered multiple victories, which is why it’s bringing something very special to the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and it’s called the Mini John Cooper Works GP Concept and it’s just spectacular to look at!

The Mini JCW GP Concept is a track only car

We have to tell you here that there’s been a Mini GP prior to this one and this concept can be referred to as a sequel to that. The Mini JCW GP Concept is noticeably flashy and it doesn’t have any qualms showing off. The wings, the air intakes, are all a bit exaggerated but all help bring out the Mini’s aggressive side. The front clip with its gaping air intakes and carbon-fibre front apron stand testimony to that. There’s more carbon fibre elements on the side skirts, while flared arches for front and rear wheel openings blend with the aggressive add-ons and finally, there’s the massive rear wing which gives it a ballistic look. The high-contrast designs of silvers and greys with red and orange add to the aggressive stance of the car.

“The MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept is all about the unfettered feeling of driving and levels of performance found in motor sport competition,” said Peter Schwarzenbauer, who’s on the board of management for BMW AG and is responsible for Mini, among other things. “This is driving fun in its purest form.” The cabin of the GP Concept is bare bones and comes with race seats and a roll cage

Inside, the Mini is pretty much race-spec. So, you get a roll bar and a pair of race seats with five-point harnesses and that’s basically it. All vital information can be monitored through a heads-up display. Should either driver or passenger need to exit the race-inspired concept, fabric straps are used in place of traditional door handles, which brings us to the point of weight savings. But Mini says that the GP concept is for track use only and it’ll do its bit of going sideways, we’re certain of that!

