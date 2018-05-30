MINI Countryman Local Production Starts From Chennai Plant

MINI has commenced local production of the new generation of the Countryman from the BMW Group's Plant in Chennai. The company had launched the car in India already and it's made available in two petrol - S and JCW and one diesel - SD variant. Prices for the car start from ₹ 34.90 lakh for the Cooper S, ₹ 41.4 lakh for the Cooper S JCW and ₹ 37.4 lakh for the Cooper SD (all prices ex-showroom, India).

The new MINI Countryman underpins the new BMW X1 but there's a lot that has changed on the car. Visually, the MINI Countryman is 200 mm longer and 30 mm wider than its predecessor, while the wheelbase has been increased by 75 mm. The changes are quite visible from the profile. Up front, the new Countryman is more squarish in its stance, while the familiar 'floating roof', large headlamps and hexagonal radiator grille are all present with subtle changes. The headlamp units differ from other MINI models by having an asymmetric shape, with LED lighting now an option. And at the rear, the vertically arranged light units help create the family 'look'.

(MINI Countryman Cabin is new and well-equipped)

On the Inside, the new MINI Countryman offers extra space, 30 per cent more to be precise, according to the folks at MINI. The increased space gives the passengers more front and rear legroom, front and rear headroom and rear seat shoulder-room than before, which is much more than what its segment competitors have on offer. As far as the features list goes, MINI has added MINI's acclaimed Satellite Navigation System, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Emergency E-call and Active Guard among others. Moreover, the company is also offering the owners a chance to personalize their new Countryman, with extensive colour and trim options, advanced technology features and a range of option packs. One such option is a new 8.8-inch touchscreen display as part of the MINI Navigation System XL, offering touchscreen multimedia and navigation control for the first time in a MINI.

(The new MINI Countryman was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018)

Under the hood, the new MINI Countryman will come in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine will produce max power 189 bhp and peak torque of 280 Nm, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine will churn out 188 bhp of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will come mated to 8-Speed Steptronic transmission. Performance-wise, the petrol version is capable of going from a standstill to 100 kmph in under 7.5 seconds, while the diesel engine can do the same in 7.7 seconds.

