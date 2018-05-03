New Mini Countryman Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Images, Specifications

The new Mini Countryman will be launched in India in a few hours. It was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, held in February 2018. It is the second generation Countryman and will be offered in two petrol variants, which are the Cooper S and the Cooper S JCW (John Cooper Works). There will also be a diesel variant called the Cooper SD. The car shares its platform with the BMW X1 and like the X1; it will be assembled at BMW's facility in Chennai. The Countryman is now larger in size compared to the previous generation model. The length of the car has increased by 200 mm and the width has increased by 30 mm. This translates into more space being offered inside the cabin.

The new-gen Mini Countryman will have a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 189 bhp and churns out peak torque of 280 Nm. The diesel engine too is a 2.0-litre unit and pumps out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will be paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. The petrol engine variant of the Countryman does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 225 kmph. The diesel Countryman takes 7.7 seconds to reach 100 kmph from nought and has a top speed of 220 kmph.

Coming to the features, the new-gen Countryman has driving modes, cruise control, park assist and heads-up display (HUD) along with ABS, cornering brake control, brake assist and dynamic stability control as well. The car also gets run-flat tyres as standard. There will be either a 6.5-inch or an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer as well.