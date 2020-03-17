Middleweight Honda Africa Twin May Be Launched: Report

Honda may be working on a smaller capacity Honda Africa Twin, according to latest reports. The idea is that Honda currently has the 1100 cc Africa Twin, but a smaller, and more accessible adventure bike may be a lucrative option, and will likely find a few takers in the adventure bike market. And, Honda currently doesn't have any adventure or off-road biased model in the middleweight segment, between the CRF 250/400 models and the much bigger Africa Twin in global markets.

The new Honda Africa Twin with a bigger 1100 cc engine sounds promising, and the Africa Twin always has been a capable off-road machine since the name was revived and the new model launched in 2016. Now, in 2020, Honda has introduced the bigger CRF1100L Africa Twin, along with the Adventure Sports variant, which is now available in India. The parallel-twin engine now displaces 1,084 cc, and puts out 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. But the big Africa Twin is bulky and heavy, and that is what Honda will try to address with the smaller model, hoping to bring in newer and less experienced riders into the 'True Adventure" concept, that is the punchline of the Honda Africa Twin.

According to one report, the new middleweight Africa Twin will have an engine which is an evolution of the Honda NC750X, with the engine enlarged to 790 cc. And like the bigger CRF1100L, the smaller machine will also be offered in options of a DCT gearbox, as well as manual transmission. And with an engine of that size, Honda can take the fight to the likes of the KTM 790 Adventure, BMW F 850 GS, Yamaha Tenere 700, as well as the new Triumph Tiger 900, offering an alternative which will likely be affordable and with not very daunting performance for riders, and will likely make less power, making it easy for new and inexperienced riders to get into adventure motorcycling.

However, this is not the first time rumours of a smaller Africa Twin have surfaced. Last year, a Japanese magazine had also reported that Honda my be looking to introduce a smaller version of its popular adventure tourer. But instead of a 790 cc engine, that report had hinted at the possibility of a 850 cc engine, and the bike to be called the Honda CRF850L Africa Twin. Either ways, if these reports are to be believed, it will only be a matter of time we get some concrete proof that Honda is indeed working on a smaller Africa Twin. More indications are likely to surface in the next few months, before the global motorcycle shows towards the end of the year.

(Source: MCN)

