Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines

Michelin will now be IndiGos partner for long term supply of tyres for its Airbus and ATR Fleets

Michelin Tyres has entered into a partnership with Indigo Airlines to supply aviation tyres for the latter's entire fleet of planes. Indigo's Airbus and ATR Fleets will now come with the tyre-maker's environment-friendly Michelin Air fuel-efficient tires. The new Michelin Air X tyres come with radial casing design and promises to offer an overall reduction in the operational costs through an increased number of aircraft landings, better fuel efficiency & exceptional resistance to foreign object damage. Being environment-friendly, the tyres also aid in lower CO2 emissions.

Frank Moreau, President of Michelin Aircraft Tyre, commented: "We have developed truly high-technology tires that are perfectly adapted to the needs of the airlines. This means that we not only combined a high level of safety in extreme conditions and guarantee a large number of landings, but also allow fuel efficiency and environment friendliness".

Indigo has also been buying customer-friendly and fuel-efficient A320 NEO family aircraft, for which Michelin happens to be an OE tyre supplier. As of today, Indigo Airlines' fleet comprises 189 aircraft, and currently operates flights to 48 domestic and 11 international destinations.

