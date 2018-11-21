New Cars and Bikes in India

Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines

The new Michelin Air X tyres will be used by Indigo for its Airbus and ATR Fleets. The Michelin Air radial tyres are both environment friendly and fuel efficient.

View Photos
Michelin will now be IndiGos partner for long term supply of tyres for its Airbus and ATR Fleets

Michelin Tyres has entered into a partnership with Indigo Airlines to supply aviation tyres for the latter's entire fleet of planes. Indigo's Airbus and ATR Fleets will now come with the tyre-maker's environment-friendly Michelin Air fuel-efficient tires. The new Michelin Air X tyres come with radial casing design and promises to offer an overall reduction in the operational costs through an increased number of aircraft landings, better fuel efficiency & exceptional resistance to foreign object damage. Being environment-friendly, the tyres also aid in lower CO2 emissions.

Frank Moreau, President of Michelin Aircraft Tyre, commented: "We have developed truly high-technology tires that are perfectly adapted to the needs of the airlines. This means that we not only combined a high level of safety in extreme conditions and guarantee a large number of landings, but also allow fuel efficiency and environment friendliness".

0 Comments

Indigo has also been buying customer-friendly and fuel-efficient A320 NEO family aircraft, for which Michelin happens to be an OE tyre supplier. As of today, Indigo Airlines' fleet comprises 189 aircraft, and currently operates flights to 48 domestic and 11 international destinations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Michelin Aircraft Tyres Michelin Tyres IndiGo Airlines Michelin Air X

Latest News

Royal Enfield 650 Twins have a waiting period of 3 months
Royal Enfield 650 Twins have a waiting period of 3 months
Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines
Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines
Porsche 911 GT3 Becomes The Fastest Production Car At The Buddh International Circuit
Porsche 911 GT3 Becomes The Fastest Production Car At The Buddh International Circuit
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained
Ducati Panigale V4R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.87 Lakh
Ducati Panigale V4R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.87 Lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
U.S. Prosecutors Investigate Hyundai, Kia Vehicle Recalls
U.S. Prosecutors Investigate Hyundai, Kia Vehicle Recalls
Bosch Discusses Smart, Connected Solutions For India At Beyond Mobility 2.0
Bosch Discusses Smart, Connected Solutions For India At Beyond Mobility 2.0
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 7.44 lakh
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 7.44 lakh
Carlos Ghosn To Continue As Renault Chairman Despite Corruption Allegations
Carlos Ghosn To Continue As Renault Chairman Despite Corruption Allegations
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What To Expect
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What To Expect
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Production Ramped Up To Reduce Waiting Period
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Production Ramped Up To Reduce Waiting Period
Volkswagen Group Announces New Management Structure As Part Of India 2.0
Volkswagen Group Announces New Management Structure As Part Of India 2.0
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 84,578
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 84,578

Latest Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 84,578
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 84,578
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities