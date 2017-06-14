A state-of-the-art technology centre of tyre manufacturer Michelin India was inaugurated by French envoy Alexandre Ziegler in Manesar. The sprawling 3,800-sqm Michelin India's Research and Development Laboratory in Haryana seeks to expand the French major's research and innovation capacity and strengthens its commitment to the mobility industry in the region.
This technology centre is focused on radial truck and bustyre research and development, and will provide technical support to the company's manufacturing facilities in Chennai, China and Thailand. "Our vibrant economic partnership with India is boosted by France's leading companies such as Michelin which actively contribute to 'Make in India' and bring research and development technology expertise here.
"Along with providing innovative products to India and other emerging markets in the region, this technology centre will also help augment skilling, thus contributing to the Indian government's National Skill Development Mission, a key parameter for global competitiveness for India," Ziegler was quoted as saying in a statement by the French Embassy.
With an annual research and development budget of more than 700 million euros, Michelin has over 6,000 employees engaged in research, development and process engineering at technology centres in Europe, North America and Asia, it said.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Michelin Inaugurates New R&D Centre In Manesar
This technology centre is focused on radial truck and bustyre research and development, and will provide technical support to the company's manufacturing facilities in Chennai, China and Thailand.
By PTI
Related Articles
Latest News
-
Ducati Multistrada 950, Monster 797 India Launch: Live Updates
-
BMW Begins Production Of The New 5 Series Sedan In India
-
Girish Wagh To Head Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Business
-
Tamil Nadu Government Wants Low Floor Electric Buses For The State
-
New Hyundai Kona Subcompact SUV Unveiled: Will It Come To India?
-
2018 Volkswagen Polo Officially Teased Ahead Of Reveal
-
Soon, Cars May Predict If You Are Having A Heart Attack
-
New-Gen Audi A8 To Debut In The Spider-Man Homecoming Movie
-
Honda Teases 10th Generation Accord; Launch Later In The Year
-
New Volkswagen Polo Will Make Global Debut On June 16
-
Triumph Street Triple 765 vs Ducati Monster 821 vs Kawasaki Z900 vs Aprilia Shiver 900: Spec Comparison
-
Tesla Model X To Get Wireless Software Update For Faulty Airbag Anomaly
-
Anant Geete To Take Up Lowering Of GST Rate On Hybrids With Jaitley
-
2017 Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Testing In India
-
Maruti Suzuki Overtakes Mahindra As Largest UV Maker For The Second Month In A Row
Sponsored: In the Stores
No Results Found
* T&C Apply
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Over 1.5+ Lakhs subscribers
Thank you for Subscribing to Us
Popular Car Models
-
Maruti Suzuki Dzire₹ 5.92 - 10.57 Lakh *
-
Rolls-Royce Phantom₹ 4.67 - 9.58 Crore *
-
Mercedes-Benz S-Class₹ 1.33 - 3.11 Crore *
-
Maruti Suzuki Ignis₹ 4.99 - 8.76 Lakh *
-
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque₹ 53.61 - 71.78 Lakh *
-
Volvo XC60₹ 53.45 - 61.51 Lakh *
-
Volkswagen Tiguan₹ 32.74 - 36.71 Lakh *
-
Tata Xenon Yodha₹ 6.8 - 6.96 Lakh *
Comments (0)