Michelin Inaugurates New R&D Centre In Manesar

A state-of-the-art technology centre of tyre manufacturer Michelin India was inaugurated by French envoy Alexandre Ziegler in Manesar. The sprawling 3,800-sqm Michelin India's Research and Development Laboratory in Haryana seeks to expand the French major's research and innovation capacity and strengthens its commitment to the mobility industry in the region.This technology centre is focused on radial truck and bustyre research and development, and will provide technical support to the company's manufacturing facilities in Chennai, China and Thailand. "Our vibrant economic partnership with India is boosted by France's leading companies such as Michelin which actively contribute to 'Make in India' and bring research and development technology expertise here."Along with providing innovative products to India and other emerging markets in the region, this technology centre will also help augment skilling, thus contributing to the Indian government's National Skill Development Mission, a key parameter for global competitiveness for India," Ziegler was quoted as saying in a statement by the French Embassy.With an annual research and development budget of more than 700 million euros, Michelin has over 6,000 employees engaged in research, development and process engineering at technology centres in Europe, North America and Asia, it said.