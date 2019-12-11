Michelin India has introduced its new range of Energy XM2+ tyres for passenger vehicles. The new tyres replace the Energy XM2 series in the company's line-up and are built for small and mid-size passenger cars, according to the company. The Michelin Energy XM2+ are priced from ₹ 5090 and will be made available in 30 sizes by early next year. The tyres will be available in sizes between 12-16 inches (30.48 - 40.64 cm) diameter, making it available for hatchbacks, sedans, compact SUVs and MUVs.

Speaking on the launch of the new tyres, Mohan Kumar, Vice President, Michelin India said "Long-lasting performance is at the heart of Michelin's activity. In India, we are again raising the bar for daily commuting tyres with Michelin Energy XM2+, which improves on its predecessor, the Michelin Energy XM2, a leading mass-market tyre for eight consecutive years. We are committed to bringing tyres to our customers that stay safe and offer high-performance levels to their legal wear limit, and Michelin Energy XM2+ is a true testament of this commitment"

The new XM2+ tyres are made of full-silica rubber compound and promise a shorter braking distance compared to rivalling premium tyres. Michelin says the Energy XM2+ stops 2.4 metres shorter on wet roads in new condition and 3.3 metres in worn condition compared to the competition. The tyres also offer longer mileage over its rivals by 29 per cent and the new rubber formulation with strong link of filler molecular bond minimises the wear rate. Michelin's Alternate Bridge Technology also ensures lesser shuffling in tread block for lower wear, according to the company. The XM2+ tyres maintain the Green X marking from its predecessor, denoting optimised fuel savings.

