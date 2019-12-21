Michelin And ARAI Sign MoU For Knowledge Sharing And Joint Automobile Technology Projects

Michelin has announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to develop a new strategic partnership in India. Under this new partnership, the two organisations with shares their expertise and knowledge, enhance general awareness of the transportation industry and collaborate on automobile technology projects in India. Michelin and ARAI will also work towards facilitating the testing of tyres for regulatory requirements like wet grip and rolling resistance.

Speaking about the partnership, Eric Philippe Vinesse, Executive Vice President, Research & Development - Member of the Michelin Group Executive Committee, said, "Our strategic partnership with ARAI will allow us to share our expertise and multi-country know-how on tyre technology for the Indian market. Working in collaboration and sharing the wealth of knowledge and experience in the field, Michelin and ARAI will also improve representation and reproducibility of tyre certification testing, leading to increased confidence in the industry and to benefit the consumers in India."

The MoU addresses several areas of collaboration related to the development of the automobile industry like - training on vehicle dynamics, tyre technologies, and exploring future stakes in standardization and regulation. Michelin and ARAI might also explore the possibility of research and development of tyre technology and exchange new technological know-how for UNECE regulatory requirements.

Speaking about joint projects, Arun Jaura, Managing Director Michelin R&D India, said, "In addition to joint innovative missions, this partnership will work on collaborative technical projects that will benefit consumers, enlighten the mobility industry in preparation of upcoming norms and regulations and build knowledge for testing and evaluation in various weather conditions on Indian terrains that will catapult sustainable mobility solutions pertinent to the Indian ecosystem."

