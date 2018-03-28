Michael Dunlop Signs Up With Tyco BMW Motorrad

The 15-time Isle of Man TT winner will ride for Tyco BMW in the superbike classes at this year's international road races, including the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, North West 200 and Ulster GP. For Dunlop, it will be a return to the brand which helped him dominate the Superstock, Superbike and Senior TT races in 2014 aboard the BMW S 1000 RR, going on to achieve two more TT wins in 2016. Thanks to Dunlop's Senior TT win in 2014, BMW Motorrad returned to the top step of the Isle of Man's Senior TT for the first time since 1997 when Dave Morris won the single cylinder TT race.

Michael Dunlop will team up with Dan Kneen for the Tyco BMW campaign at the three major international road races, and Alastair Seeley will also race for Tyco BMW at the North West 200 in May. At the Isle of Man TT this year, all eyes will be on both Dunlop and the Tyco BMW Motorrad team, who are considered as frontrunners around the 60 kilometre-long mountain course. The riders are expected to carry out a number of private tests ahead of the 2018 Isle of Man TT, which is expected to take place from May 26 till June 8.

"Tyco and I have spoken many times but nothing ever came of it, this year everything fell into place. I think it's a good time for us both to have go at a partnership, I think both can bring something to the table and I'm looking forward to seeing the outcome," said Michael Dunlop.

Michael Dunlop holds the current lap record around the 60 km-long Isle of Man course

Earlier this month, Michael Dunlop left the Hawk Racing Team with whom he has enjoyed major Superbike success. Dunlop will compete in this year's Superstock and Supersport classes on his own MD Racing team's bikes. The Supersport class will be an interesting campaign, with 23-time-winner John McGuinness also teaming up with the MD Racing Team. Dunlop currently holds the outright lap record at the Isle of Man TT and is currently fourth on the all-time solo winners' list, 11 behind his late uncle, and record holder, Joey Dunlop. Apart from the Senior TT win in 2017, Dunlop also claimed a win in the Supersport class at the Isle of Man last year, as well as winning the North West 200 in the same class.

