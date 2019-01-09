New Cars and Bikes in India

MG's First SUV For India To Be Called Hector

The MG Hector will be the first offering from the automaker in India and has been confirmed for launch by mid-2019, competing against the Jeep Compass and the likes.

MG Motor will be making its Indian debut later this year and its first product will be an SUV for the Indian market. While we've seen the SUV being tested in the past, the automaker has now revealed the official name of the model which will be called 'MG Hector' upon launch. The upcoming SUV is named after the legendary British biplane of the same name. The all-new offering will hit the showrooms by mid-2019 and will take on the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and even the upcoming Tata Harrier. The Hector will be one of the first products to roll out from the Halol facility in Gujarat where the MG models will be produced.

The MG Hector will go on sale around the period of June-July 2019 in India

The automaker has shared a teaser video of the new MG Hector that shows little about the SUV, while testing in extremely cold temperatures. That said, we do get a glimpse at the sleek looking LED indicators on the Hector along with the large grille up front. We also get a blink-and-miss look at the instrument console and steering wheel, while it appears to be an all black cabin on the SUV. What we do understand is that the model will be feature-laden when it arrives at showrooms, and high on safety tech as well, having scored 5 stars in the CNCAP. The video gives a glimpse at features like ABS, traction control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Other features include a massive touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting package, 360-degree camera and more.

MG Motor says the name Hector draws inspiration from the noble qualities of the warrior hero of Homer's Iliad - Prince Hector of Troy. The SUV pays homage to the great British engineering tradition, as a nod to the Royal Hector biplane, used by the Royal Air Force in the 1930s.

The MG Hector name pays homage to the Royal Hector biplane that served in the Royal Air Force in the 1930s

The new MG Hector SUV is expected to be generous in proportions, but the automaker has not revealed details on the dimensions yet. It's unclear if the model will come to India as a five-seater or a seven-seater. With respect to engine options, the Hector is expected to debut with both petrol and diesel options and an automatic transmission as well. We expect MG to divulge more details on the Hector in the coming months ahead of its official launch. Stay tuned for all the updates on the all-new SUV.

MG's First SUV For India To Be Called Hector
