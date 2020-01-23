MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona: Price Comparison

Morris Garages India today launched its second model in India, the all-electric MG ZS EV. Available in two variants, Elite and Exclusive, the new ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor, offering a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge. It's also the company's first electric vehicle for the Indian market and a direct rival to the Hyundai Kona Electric SUV. We had already told you where the two electric SUVs stand, on paper, in terms of specifications and features. However, back then we did not know the price of the ZS EV, but, we do now, and it's time to find out which one is more value for money.

Model Variant 1 Variant 2 MG ZS EV Elite - ₹ 20.88 lakh Exclusive - ₹ 23.58 lakh Hyundai Kona Electric Premium - ₹ 23.71 lakh Premium Dual Tone - ₹ 23.90 lakh

The MG ZS EV has been launched at ₹ 20.88 lakh for the Elite trim and ₹ 23.58 lakh for the top-end Exclusive trim (both ex-showroom, India). On the other hand, the Hyundai Kona also comes in two trim options - Premium and Premium Dual Tone and is priced at ₹ 23.71 lakh and ₹ 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). So, the Hyundai Kona Electric is up to ₹ 2.83 lakh more expensive than the MG ZS EV. Furthermore, MG is also offering an ₹ 1 lakh cut to all the customers who have pre-booked the electric SUV before January 2018, which makes the ZS EV about ₹ 3.83 lakhs cheaper. But at current prices, the top-spec version of both electric SUVs are at par with each other.

MG ZS EV comes in two variants, Elite and Exclusive and is priced at ₹ 20.88 lakh and ₹ 23.58 lakh, respectively

Now, compared to the MG ZS EV, the Hyundai Kona Electric comes with a smaller 39.2 kWh battery, that powers a 100-kW motor, but offers a longer range of 452 km on a single charge. In terms of power figures, the new MG ZS EV is tuned to develop 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque and can go from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The Kona Electric, on the other hand, makes around 131 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds.

The Hyundai Kona Electric offers a longer range of 452 km on a single charge, compared to the 340 km range of ZS EV

On the features front, The MG ZS EV gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The car also gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel, USB mobile charging at the front and rear, Bluetooth functionality and even a rear-view camera. For those wanting a sunroof, well, MG Motor India offers a panoramic sunroof on the car, which is standard. The MG ZS EV is also equipped with I Smart EV 2.0 connected car technology which makes it a connected car. The MG ZS EV comes with a PM 2.5 air filter which can bring bad air quality level of up to 300 AQI down to regular levels in just 35 mins.

The interior of the MG ZS EV is clean and clutterfree and is better-looking compared to the Kona Electric

The Kona Electric, on the other hand, features a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, ventilated seats, heads-up display and ABS along with EBD as well. The unit also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include leather seats, digital instrument console, bi-function LED headlamps, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, 10-way adjustable driver's seat, electric parking brake and more. The car also comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, disc brakes for all wheels, and a virtual engine sound system.

The Kona Electric has a smooth drive and is quick too. It does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.7 seconds

So, on paper, the MG ZS EV certainly appears to be more value for money product. The SUV gets a nicer looking cabin with more features and it also gets connected car technology. However, we do need to check how they fare against each other in real-world conditions. So, keep watching this space for our comparison review.

