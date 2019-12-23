MG ZS EV: Variants Explained

It was just a few weeks ago that MG Motor India unveiled its first electric vehicle in India, the ZS EV. It's a bold move by the car maker as its second product in the country is an electric vehicle and not in a segment where volumes are big. MG Motor India will launch the ZS EV in January 2020 but we'll have it's review up very soon. However, we already know a lot about the car and the features that it will be offered in. The MG ZS EV is made available in two variants Excite and Exclusive, so be rest assured there are plenty of features on offer in both. We put together a list of what each variant has on offer.
The MG ZS EV comes with automatic headlamps and signature LED DRLs
Excite
The Excite is the base variant of the ZS EV and there are a lot of features in it. Here's a list of what it has to offer.
Exterior
Projector headlamps
LED DRLs
Rear Spoiler
Turn indicators on ORVMs
17-inch Alloy Wheels
Chrome accents on front grille, window beltline and door handles
Body coloured front and rear bumpers
Interior
Leather wrapped steering wheel
8.9 cm multi information display
Rear 60:40 Split seats
Features
Push Button start/Stop with Smart Entry
Power adjustable ORVM
Cruise Control
Follow Me Headlamps
Remote control locking
Climate control
Touch screen Infotainment system
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Steering Mounted Controls
Exclusive
While there are quite a few features already on the base variant, the Exclusive is loaded to the gills with tech and some additional features
Exterior
Silver finish for the roof rails
Interior
Leather Seats
Features
Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
PM 2.5 Filter
6 way power adjustable driver seat
Power foldable ORVM
Seat Back pockets
i-smart EV 2.0 Connected car features
Safety
As far as safety goes, MG Motor India has made sure that there are no cutbacks in this department. The ZS EV comes with safety features like 6 Airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, Hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera and sensors, pedestrian warning system, speed warning, ISOFIX child seat anchor among others
MG Motor India has already kick started pre-bookings for the ZS EV in the country and is gearing up to launch the car in the country in January 2020. We expect the car to be priced between ₹ 22 lakh to ₹ 25 lakh and we wait to see how the Indian customers react to this new entrant in the EV sector.
