MG ZS EV: Variants Explained

It was just a few weeks ago that MG Motor India unveiled its first electric vehicle in India, the ZS EV. It's a bold move by the car maker as its second product in the country is an electric vehicle and not in a segment where volumes are big. MG Motor India will launch the ZS EV in January 2020 but we'll have it's review up very soon. However, we already know a lot about the car and the features that it will be offered in. The MG ZS EV is made available in two variants Excite and Exclusive, so be rest assured there are plenty of features on offer in both. We put together a list of what each variant has on offer.

The MG ZS EV comes with automatic headlamps and signature LED DRLs

Excite

The Excite is the base variant of the ZS EV and there are a lot of features in it. Here's a list of what it has to offer.

Exterior

Projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Rear Spoiler

Turn indicators on ORVMs

17-inch Alloy Wheels

Chrome accents on front grille, window beltline and door handles

Body coloured front and rear bumpers

Interior

Leather wrapped steering wheel

8.9 cm multi information display

Rear 60:40 Split seats

The MG ZS EV comes with Android Auto Apple Carplay

Features

Push Button start/Stop with Smart Entry

Power adjustable ORVM

Cruise Control

Follow Me Headlamps

Remote control locking

Climate control

Touch screen Infotainment system

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Steering Mounted Controls

Exclusive

While there are quite a few features already on the base variant, the Exclusive is loaded to the gills with tech and some additional features

Exterior

Silver finish for the roof rails

Interior

Leather Seats

It's only in the Exclusive variant of the ZS EV that you get the panoramic sunroof

Features

Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof

PM 2.5 Filter

6 way power adjustable driver seat

Power foldable ORVM

Seat Back pockets

i-smart EV 2.0 Connected car features

Safety

As far as safety goes, MG Motor India has made sure that there are no cutbacks in this department. The ZS EV comes with safety features like 6 Airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, Hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera and sensors, pedestrian warning system, speed warning, ISOFIX child seat anchor among others

The MG ZS EV comes with 6 airbags as standard

MG Motor India has already kick started pre-bookings for the ZS EV in the country and is gearing up to launch the car in the country in January 2020. We expect the car to be priced between ₹ 22 lakh to ₹ 25 lakh and we wait to see how the Indian customers react to this new entrant in the EV sector.

