MG ZS EV Unveil Date Announced For India

Having listed the ZS EV on its Indian website earlier this week, MG Motor India will be officially unveiling the new electric SUV and its second offering for the country next month. The MG ZS EV will be unveiled on December 5, 2019, and the new electric offering is expected to hit the market during the first quarter of 2020. Morris Garages has been teasing the upcoming offering for a while now, and the model will take on the Hyundai Kona EV that was launched earlier this year.

Now, details about the MG ZS EV aren't out yet for the Indian market. It is expected to carry over its European motor and battery packs though. In the UK, the compact electric SUV is powered by a synchronous motor that churns out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The model comes with a 44.5 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 300 km on a single charge. The lithium-ion unit can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger, or takes up to seven hours with a standard 7 kW charger.

On the design front, the MG ZS EV looks smart and gets decent proportions, sporting a bold diamond finished grille upfront, swooping bonnet and a curved roofline. The SUV is crossover-ish than butch and that goes with the electric appeal of the model. Expect the model to arrive in India in the more feature-loaded variants, complete with touchscreen infotainment, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, climate control, alloy wheels as well as connected car tech with over-the-air (OTA) systems. MG already sells the Hector with the program, and expect it to be a more popular option in the cars of the future.

In addition, MG Motor India will also set-up the country's first 50 kW DC fast-charging stations across different cities in a bid to create the charging infrastructure to support EV sales. The automaker has tied-up with Fortum India to install the charging network and will first set-up the same at its showrooms in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

We expect to learn more about the MG ZS EV in the weeks to come, ahead of the unveiling. Keep watching this space for all the details.

