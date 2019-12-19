MG ZS EV Scores 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating Ahead Of India Launch

MG Motor India had announced just today about accepting bookings for the upcoming ZS EV from December 21 and now we have learnt about a new development relating to the safety of the model. The India-bound MG ZS EV has scored a full 5-Star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test for frontal, frontal off-set and side collision while the 5-Star also imply that it's body has been rated stable. The MG ZS crossover on which the ZS EV is based has also secured similar results.

The dimension and specification of the MG ZS EV will be identical to the UK version.

The India-Spec MG ZS will be identical to the European-spec car which has been crash tested, reassuring the safety of the upcoming model. Adding to the safety bit is the 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is IP67 certified making it water and dust proof. It gets a range of 340 km on a single charge and the battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger, or takes up to seven hours with a standard 7.4 kW charger. The company will provide a 7.4 kWh charger in all of the ZS EV cars. The battery-powered synchronous motor puts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque and it will also get over-the-air (OTA) technology. The car can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 8 seconds. The company says that it has tested the ZS EV in India for over 1 lakh kilometres.

The MG ZS EV was unveiled in India in the first week of December.

The MG ZS EV has created quite a buzz in India ahead of its launch for all the right reasons and MG Motor has taken a bold step to introduce an EV as its second offering in the market. MG Motor will start accepting pre-bookings on December 21 for an amount of ₹ 50,000 and the ZS EV has caught some attention wearing the 'internet inside' badge and MG has said that it gets an even advanced connected car tech than what we saw in the Hector. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. There's a flat-bottomed steering wheel, USB mobile charging at the front and rear, bluetooth functionality and even a rear-view camera. The sunroof covers 90 per cent of the roof and it is equipped with I Smart EV 2.0 connected car technology. The MG ZS EV comes with a PM 2.5 air filter which can bring bad air quality level of up to 300 AQI down to regular levels in just 35 mins.

