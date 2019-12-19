MG ZS EV Pre-Bookings To Begin From December 21

MG Motor is all set to launch its first electric SUV in India next month and will start accepting pre-bookings for the same from December 21 for an amount of ₹ 50,000. The MG ZS EV was unveiled in India in the first week of this month and is the second model from MG's stable in India. Though the MG ZS EV comes to our market as a completely knocked down unit (CKD) and will be assembled locally at company's Halol plant in Gujarat, it is similar to the UK-spec model in terms of specifications.

The MG ZS EV gets a part digital, part analogue instrument console

Going by its dimensions, the ZS EV is a compact SUV like the Hyundai Creta and fits below the Hector in terms of positioning. It is 4314 mm long, 1809 mm wide and stands 1620 mm tall while the wheelbase is 2579 mm. Even looking at its overall appearance and silhouette, it classifies more as crossover than a SUV. Upfront, it gets a wide chrome stud grille flanked by projector headlamps and LED tail lamps at the rear. The cabin is finished in black and there are silver inserts on the dash, door pads and circular air-con vents on both ends which give it a premium feel. The MG ZS EV gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. There's a flat-bottomed steering wheel, USB mobile charging at the front and rear, bluetooth functionality and even a rear-view camera. The sunroof covers 90 per cent of the roof and it is equipped with I Smart EV 2.0 connected car technology. The MG ZS EV comes with a PM 2.5 air filter which can bring bad air quality level of up to 300 AQI down to regular levels in just 35 mins.

The specifications of the MG ZS EV will be identical to the UK version.

Powering the electric SUV is a 44.5 kWh battery pack that gives a range of 340 km on a single charge. The lithium-ion unit can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger, or takes up to seven hours with a standard 7.4 kW charger. The company will provide a 7.4 kWh charger in all of the ZS EV cars. The battery-powered synchronous motor puts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque and it will also get over-the-air (OTA) technology. The car can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 8 seconds. The battery system used in the new ZS EV is IP67 certified making it water and dust proof. The company says that it has tested the ZS EV in India for over 1 lakh kilometres.

MG Motor will provide multiple charging options for the ZS EV.

MG Motor is also providing multiple charging solutions for the ZS EV including a road side charging assistance, just in case the SUV runs out of charge on the go. These services definitely gives it enough edge to rival the likes of the Hyundai Kona which is it core competitor in India as yet. We expect the ZS EV to be priced around ₹ 22 lakh in India.

