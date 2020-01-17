MG ZS EV Pre-Bookings Closed

Following its prior announcement on January 15, MG Motor India has stopped accepting bookings for the ZS EV. The company is gearing up to launch the ZS EV in India on January 27 and the company had started accepting bookings on December 21 last year. Earlier, MG Motor India had also announced that the first 1000 customers who have booked the car will get it at a special introductory price. The MG ZS EV will be sold in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) product and will be assembled at company's Halol plant in Gujarat, alongside the Hector SUV. It will be initially launched in five cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and will make its way to other cities subsequently, as the charging infrastructure develops.

The ZS EV is MG Motor's second model in India after the Hector and is loaded with all connected car tech in a similar way. However, all connected features are packed into an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in this one, instead of the 10.4-inch vertically mounted screen we have seen in the Hector. The ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor that puts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery can offer a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge, and thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES, it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

To deal with the problem of range anxiety, MG Motor has come up with a concrete plan in place. For starters, all ZS EV cars will come with an onboard cable to charge at any 15amp socket. Then, MG will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers, and third, the carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed round the clock. The company also plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (road-side assistance). The Lithium-Ion battery powering the MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger or takes up to seven hours with a standard 7.4 kW charger.

