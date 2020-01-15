MG ZS EV India Launch Details Out

MG Motor India is all set to launch the ZS EV in India on January 27. The electric SUV was unveiled in India on December 5 and will be launched at an introductory price for the first 1000 customers. MG Motor also started accepting bookings for it on December 21, but will be closing it on January 17. The MG ZS EV will be sold in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) product and will be assembled at company's Halol plant in Gujarat, alongside the Hector SUV. It will be initially launched in five cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and will make its way to other cities subsequently, as the charging infrastructure develops.

The interior of the MG ZS EV is clean and clutterfree.

The ZS EV is MG Motor's second model in India after the Hector and is laden with all connected car tech we have seen in the Hector. However, all connected features are packed into an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in this one, instead of the 10.4-inch vertically mounted screen we have seen in the Hector. The ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor that puts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery can offer a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge, and thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES, it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

There are 3 drive modes on offer, which are Sport, Normal & Eco. It can be selected via the toggle switches right above the rotary transmission knob.

Range anxiety is the biggest concern of EV buyers in India at present, but MG Motor has a concrete plan in place to make sure that ZS EV customers are not left stranded on the road. For starters, all ZS EV cars will come with an onboard cable to charge at any 15amp socket. Then, MG will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers, and third, the carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed round the clock. The company also plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (road-side assistance). The Lithium-Ion battery powering the MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger or takes up to seven hours with a standard 7.4 kW charger.

