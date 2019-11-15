MG ZS EV India Launch Details And Specifications Revealed

The dimensions and the specifications of the car will be the same as the one sold in the UK

MG Motor India is all set to reveal its second product for the Indian market and surprisingly, it's an all-electric car. MG has been talking about the ZS EV for a long time now and come December 2019, the company will reveal the car in the country. Bookings for the electric vehicle will start on December 5 itself, when it's unveiled, and the launch of the car has been scheduled for January 2020. MG Motor India will launch the ZS EV only 5 cities in the country to begin with; these include, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The dimensions and the specifications of the car will be the same as the one sold in the UK. So, the compact electric SUV is powered by a synchronous motor that churns out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The model comes with a 44.5 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 300 km on a single charge. The lithium-ion unit can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger, or takes up to seven hours with a standard 7 kW charger.

The dimensions of the MG ZS EV will be identical to the UK version

This is a bigger battery pack compared to its direct rival - the Hyundai Kona (which was launched earlier this year) and that's one advantage for sure, but the range that the MG ZS EV will have to offer is also something to consider. While there's no official figure provided by the company yet, the number more than 400 km on a single charge is being talked about. All the official information will pour out on December 5, 2019. As far as dimensions go, the MG ZS EV is 4314 mm long, 1809 mm wide while it stands 1620 mm tall. The space between the wheels is 2579 mm, so there will be decent roof space on offer.

The MG ZS EV gets a part digital, part analogue instrument console

Inside, the MG ZS EV will come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, USB mobile charging function at the front and rear, Bluetooth functionality and even rear view parking camera among others. There'll be Apple Carplay and Android Auto on offer as also a panoramic sunroof.

The MG ZS EV gets sporty headlamps too and there are LED DRLs on offer

On the design front, the MG ZS EV looks smart and gets decent proportions, sporting a bold diamond finished grille upfront, swooping bonnet and a curved roofline. The SUV is crossover-ish than butch and that goes with the electric appeal of the model.

MG Motor India will also set-up the country's first 50 kW DC fast-charging stations across different cities in a bid to create the charging infrastructure to support EV sales. The automaker has tied-up with Fortum India to install the charging network and will first set-up the same at its showrooms in the 5 cities mentioned above.

