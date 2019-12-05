MG ZS EV Electric SUV India Debut Live Updates; Features, Specifications, Images

MG ZS EV, the newest electric SUV for the Indian market is all set to be unveiled today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. The new electric SUV will be rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric, and today MG Motor India is set to reveal all the details about it's second car for the Indian market. The new MG ZS EV, also known as the eZS in the global markets, will be launched in only 5 cities in the country to begin with; these include, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Although the India-spec MG ZS EV will be manufactured locally, it's expected to share its powertrain with the UK spec model. So, the electric SUV will come with a 44.5 kWh battery, powering a synchronous motor that churns out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The lithium-ion unit can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger or takes up to seven hours with a standard 7 kW charger. The company has also said that its electric vehicles will get over-the-air (OTA) technology and would go over 300 km on a single charge.

Visually, the ZS EV gets the signature MG look, featuring a diamond-studded pattern for the grille with a chrome surround, flanked by sharp LED headlamps. The front bumper comes with some sculpted lines with a wide central airdam. Other elements include stylish alloy wheels, silver roof rails, ORVMs with integrated indicators, among others.

Here Are All The Updates From The Unveiling Of The MG ZS EV: