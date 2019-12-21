MG Motor India today announced opening pre-booking for its much-awaited electric SUV, MG ZS EV across 5 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Interested customers can place an order for the fully electric ZS EV for a token of ₹ 50,000 at the MG showrooms in the aforementioned cities, or book it online by visiting the company official website. Morris Garages India has also announced that the first 1,000 customers to buy the MG ZS EV will get the electric SUV at a special introductory price, which will be announced at the time of its launch, in early 2020.

The MG ZS EV coming to India will be identical to the UK version

The MG ZS EV will be the second model to be launched by the Chinese-owned British carmaker, and the electric SUV will come to India via the CKD (completely knocked down unit) route. The car will be assembled at the company's Halol plant, which the MG Hector is built. The new MG ZS EV comes with a 44.5 kWh battery pack that powers a synchronous motor can develop 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery can offer a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge, and thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES, it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

To improve ownership experience, MG Motor India has also set up a 5-step charging ecosystem to deter range anxiety among electric vehicle customers. Firstly, all ZS EV cars will come with an onboard cable to charge at any 15amp socket, second MG will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers, and third, the carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7. The company also plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (road-side assistance). The Lithium-Ion battery powering the MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger or takes up to seven hours with a standard 7.4 kW charger. MG is also providing a 7.4 kWh charger in all the ZS EV cars, which can be used at any 15-Amp socket.

MG will also offer ZS EV buyers a special aftersales package - eShield, which includes a free 5-year/unlimited km manufacturer warranty, plus 8-years/1.5 lakh km warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for 5 years, for private buyers. Furthermore, the company also has a plan for ZS EV's battery re-use and disposal. For this, the company has tied up with Exicom Tele-Systems and Umicore, who will take care of the second-life use of the batteries and disposal, respectively.

