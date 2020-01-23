MG ZS Electric SUV Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features

MG Motor India is all set to announce the price of the ZS EV in the country. This is the company's second offering in India and yes, it's a bold step to go electric on the second car in a new market. The MG ZS electric SUV has already had a warm reception in the country as it has received more than 2,800 bookings in just 27 days. The MG ZS EV will be launched in India in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. MG says that the total number of bookings received for MG ZS EV is more than the total number of electric cars that were sold in India in 2019. The maximum bookings for the ZS EV were made from Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad. 40 per cent of the cars were booked online, with the rest 60 per cent coming from showroom walk-ins.

The stance of the MG ZS EV is similar to that of a typical crossover

The MG ZS EV will be sold in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) product and will be assembled at company's Halol plant in Gujarat, alongside the Hector SUV. The ZS EV is MG Motor's second model in India after the Hector and is laden with all connected car tech we have seen in the Hector. However, all connected features are packed into an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in this one, instead of the 10.4-inch vertically mounted screen we have seen in the Hector. The ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor that puts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery can offer a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge, and thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES, it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.