MG Motors To Offer Free Data For First Few Years On The Hector SUV

MG Motors announced first in segment connectivity features on the new Hector. Touted as the company's first internet car, the upcoming MG Hector will come with a new advanced connectivity system called i-Smart next-generation system, a complete integrated solution that combines software, hardware, connectivity, services and application. The command centre is a 10.4-inch ultra large full-HD infotainment system that comes with pre-loaded entertainment content. The company says that the Hector SUV will help the owner stay connected on the go. The Hector has an embedded Machine to Machine (M2M) eSIM. The platform is Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPV6) and 5G ready. This is the first car in the segment to be launched with such a sim.

Also Read: MG Hector To Come With Segment First Connectivity Features

Of course, all this will require data and the company today announced that it will offer data for free for the first few years. The company has tied up with Airtel to offer these services to the owners of the Hector SUV and this will make sure that you stay connected with the car as also the world on the move. The system has been developed in collaboration with several technological partners like Cisco, and Microsoft among others.

The MG Hector will come with a number of in built apps

MG India has also introduced over the air updates for the first time in India which will make sure MG cars get updated as when new updates are available a function which we are familiar with on smartphones or tablets. Thus, the system would periodically receive new look and themes for the screen, new infotainment content and updates to maps to keep them latest always. The updates would also include updates for OS and Firmware. The vehicle will have the ability to receive new features and upgrades from time to time.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.