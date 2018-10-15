New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Motor To Launch Electric SUV In India By 2020

The pure electric SUV from MG Motors will be a breakthrough chapter in the EV space in India, being one of its kind in the market.

The electric SUV will be MG Motors' second product to be launched in India

MG Motor has announced its plans to launch an electric SUV in India by 2020. The company has already said that its first car in India is likely to come in the second quarter of 2019 and now it has announced that its second launch in the market will be an electric SUV which will come in just under a year from the launch of its first car.

The electric SUV is most likely going to be the MG MarvelX

Michael Yang, Executive Director of International Business, SAIC Motor & President of SAIC Motor International Company said, "MG will launch a globally-competitive pure-electric SUV in India, to make our contribution to India's energy and environmental strategies. The pure electric SUV will be a breakthrough chapter in the EV space in India, being one of its kind in the market. This is in addition to the first SUV which we plan to launch in the second quarter of next year,"

The MG Roewe MarvelX is powered by two electric motors

It is highly likely that the electric SUV will be highly localised, however, details of the electric SUV have still not been revealed. Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said, "All our products will be designed and engineered in UK and China with the support of Indian engineers. These vehicles will be heavily localized, built at our plant in Halol by our engineers conforming to global quality standards and validated and customized for India to suit the Indian road and driving conditions,"

