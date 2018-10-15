MG Motors To Begin Operations With 45 Dealerships In India

MG Motor is all set to make its foray into the Indian market in 2019 with 45 dealerships across the country. The company has so far received over 2000 applications from interested dealers who have applied on its website since it opened entries on March 11, 2018. The SAIC owned British carmaker has certain criteria on the basis of which it will select its dealer partners. The key part of the evaluation process includes market reputation, strong financial background, local market knowledge, operational efficiency and digital aptitude. In the beginning of this year, the company had also conducted several dealer roadshows and dealership experience program where it stressed upon these factors along with showcasing its products from the yesteryear.

Earlier this year, MG Motor had also revealed plans to expand its dealership network to 300 within three years of launch of its first product. MG Motor will be starting operations with the launch of a compact SUV in the second quarter of 2019 which will be assembled at the erstwhile General Motors India plant at Halol in Gujarat. The Halol plant will initially have a production capacity of around 30,000 units which MG Motor is targeting to expand to 2 lakh units by 2024.

MG Motor has also revealed today that it will launch an all-electric SUV in India in 2020 that similar to its other products will be designed either in UK or China. The production of the SUV will be heavily localized and it will be built at the company's Halol plant.

