New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Motor's SUV To Come With 75 Per Cent Localisation At The Time Of The Launch

MG Motor will be launching is first model in India in the second quarter of 2019 and it will come with 75 per cent localisation. The SUV will be manufactured at the company's Halol plant

View Photos
MG Motor's first model to be launched in India will be an SUV

MG Motor has recently announced that its first model to be launched in India will come with 75 per cent locally sourced content. The company had previously announced that the company first model for the Indian market will be an SUV, and it will be built at the company Halol plant, in Gujarat, and it will be launched in the country in the second quarter of next year. MG has also announced its second product, which will be a pure-electric SUV, which will arrive within one year of its first vehicle launch.

Announcing the company's product plan, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "All our products will be designed and engineered in UK and China with the support of Indian engineers. These vehicles will be heavily localized, built at our plant in Halol by our engineers conforming to global quality standards and validated and customized for India to suit the Indian road and driving conditions."

MG Motor has said that the current capacity of its Halol manufacturing facility is about 80,000 units per annum, which the company hopes to expand to 200,000 units in the future, depending upon the requirement. The company had earlier revealed that it will be making an initial investment of ₹ 2,000 crore and have an annual capacity of manufacturing 80,000 units per year, to begin with. Over the next six years, MG Motor plans to invest ₹ 5,000 crores in India.

0 Comments

As of now there, MG Motor hasn't revealed its first model for the Indian market, however, if we'd have to guess, it could be the new MG HS SUV, which right now the company's flagship model in the Global markets. Having said that, MG Motor has been testing several other SUVs in India, like the MG RX5, the ZS SUV, and even the Baojun 530 SUV, which is sold in China.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
MG SUV MG Motors India MG Motor

Latest News

MG Motor's SUV To Come With 75 Per Cent Localisation At The Time Of The Launch
MG Motor's SUV To Come With 75 Per Cent Localisation At The Time Of The Launch
MG Motor To Launch Electric SUV In India By 2020
MG Motor To Launch Electric SUV In India By 2020
New Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler To Come To India In 2020
New Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler To Come To India In 2020
Locally-Made Norton Commando And Dominator To Be Launched By Mid-2019
Locally-Made Norton Commando And Dominator To Be Launched By Mid-2019
Fuel Prices Hike Again, Petrol At Rs. 82.72 In Delhi
Fuel Prices Hike Again, Petrol At Rs. 82.72 In Delhi
2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.69 Lakh
2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.69 Lakh
F1: George Russell To Join Williams In 2019
F1: George Russell To Join Williams In 2019
Jawa Motorcycles Unveil Date Announced
Jawa Motorcycles Unveil Date Announced
2018 Maserati Gran Turismo Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore
2018 Maserati Gran Turismo Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore
Hyundai Mobis And Tata Elxsi Join Forces to Develop Driverless Cars
Hyundai Mobis And Tata Elxsi Join Forces to Develop Driverless Cars
2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Revealed
2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Revealed
Mahindra Y400 (Rexton-Based) Premium SUV Launch Details Revealed
Mahindra Y400 (Rexton-Based) Premium SUV Launch Details Revealed
Exclusive: Tata Harrier Bookings Open On October 15
Exclusive: Tata Harrier Bookings Open On October 15
High Security Number Plates To Be Mandatory In Delhi From October 13
High Security Number Plates To Be Mandatory In Delhi From October 13
#MeToo Movement Hits Auto Industry; Tata Motors' Communications Head Under Scanner
#MeToo Movement Hits Auto Industry; Tata Motors' Communications Head Under Scanner

Latest Cars

8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.5
Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

₹ 32.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.4
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 6.21 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

MG models

x
MG Motor To Launch Electric SUV In India By 2020
MG Motor To Launch Electric SUV In India By 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Locally-Made Norton Commando And Dominator To Be Launched By Mid-2019
Locally-Made Norton Commando And Dominator To Be Launched By Mid-2019
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities