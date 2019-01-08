MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Tomorrow

MG Motor will be announcing the name of its highly anticipated SUV for India tomorrow, on January 9. While the SUV has been spotted testing in India on several occasions, not much is known about the upcoming model, and we expect MG Motor India to reveal more than just the name of the new SUV. The new MG SUV will be the first model to be launched by the British marque as it enters the Indian market later this year, and it will be manufactured at the company Halol plant in Gujarat.

Recently the new MG SUV was spotted testing in Manali, Himachal Pradesh

The upcoming SUV from MG Motor will be a premium offering, competing with the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, the Tata Harrier, or even the production version of Kia's SP Concept. Based on the teaser image, the new SUV appears to come with butch and boxy proportions and chiselled character lines. The image also hints at a set of sleek headlamps, possibly LED units, an aggressive front bumper and what appears to be C-shaped housing for either foglamps or LED daytime running lamps.

The SUV will be manufactured at MG Motor's Halol plant, in Gujarat

MG Motor had previously announced that the new SUV was crash tested by CNCAP and earned a 5-star rating. This means the new model will be high on safety as well, with a host of standard features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and more. The company has been using the hashtag #FutureIsCalling, which indicates that the carmaker might be offering a bunch of modern and futuristic features as well like, maybe a 360-degree camera or a more digitally-inclined dashboard with smart infotainment system among others.

Engine and other technical details are still unknown, but we hope to know more about it soon. As for future models, MG Motor is also testing a bunch of other models in India like the ZS or the RX5, and even the Baojun 530.

