MG Motor Partners With Myles; New MG Hector To Be Offered On Subscription Basis

MG Motor India has recently entered into a partnership with ride sharing and car subscription company Myles, to offer next-generation mobility solutions to customers. MG says that this partnership will allow the company to leverage the existing network of Myles across 21 cities, once the company launches its first model - the MG Hector in Q2 2019. This will be in addition to MG's own network of 110 sales and service touchpoints at the start of sales. Furthermore, under this tie-up, the company will also be offering the new MG Hector SUV on a subscription basis.

The MG Hector will go on sale around the period of June-July 2019 in India

Going into the details about the tie-up with Myles, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "This will help to cater to the evolving requirements of the new age customers. The partnership will enable customers to experience our upcoming SUV - MG Hector on a subscription basis, book test drives of the car and avail courtesy car benefit through the Myles platform. We plan to extend the Myles subscription model for our second vehicle as well - a pure EV that will be launched by the end of this year."

Sharing his views on the partnership, Sakshi Vij, Founder & CEO, Myles said, "Our partnership with MG Motor will enable our customers to experience their first SUV; MG HECTOR and future MG cars through our platform." Both MG Motor and Myles believe that the value of their new partnership will be over ₹ 250 crores in the first phase.

The new MG Hector will come with the largest sunroof in the segment

As for the upcoming MG Hector, the SUV will be the largest in this class, with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm. Similarly, the new Hector will also be stylish and feature packed with smart LED DRLs, 360-degree camera, a largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof. The SUV will also get a premium cabin, equipped with power adjustable seats, cruise control and even an electronic parking brake.

Under the hood, the new MG Hector will come with the option of both, petrol and diesel powertrains - 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine and the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre oil burner engine respectively. Transmission options could include both manual and automatic option.

