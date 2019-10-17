MG Motor Partners With eChargeBays To Set-up Charging Stations For ZS EV Customers

MG Motor India has announced its partnership with eChargeBays, a Delhi-based start-up, to assist its customers with last-mile assistance in setting up infrastructure at their home for charging their Electric vehicle. As part of the partnership, MG will send experts to identify the best way in which MG ZS EV buyers can install an EV charger at home. The move comes ahead of the MG ZS EV launch in December 2019.

MG's partnership with eChargeBays is the latest in a series of alliances with EV charging players aimed at creating a robust charging infrastructure in the country. As part of its commitment to creating an ecosystem for EVs and drive EV adoption in India, the company has already partnered with Fortum and Delta Electronics India for the fast charging and slow charging segments, respectively.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, ".Our latest association is aimed at supporting the government's EV vision by providing a viable residential EV charging infrastructure. This partnership is yet another step towards driving EV adoption in the country."

The MG ZS electric car has already been launched in international markets and in fact has secured 2,000 orders within two months of its UK launch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.