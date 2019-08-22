New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Motor Introduces Waiting Period Benefits For Its Existing Customers

MG has started a new reward scheme under which it is giving 1000 points per week to its customers till the time they get their SUV delivered.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
MG has started a new reward scheme for those customers who have already booked the Hector.

Highlights

  • MG has started a reward scheme for customers who have booked the Hector.
  • It is offering 1000 points per week of delay in the delivery.
  • The reward points can be redeemed to purchase MG's range of accessories.

MG Motor has come out with an interesting and unique approach for those customers who have already booked the Hector but are waiting to get the delivery. It has started a new reward scheme under which it is giving 1000 points per week to its customers till the time they get their SUV delivered. The points can be redeemed to purchase MG's range of accessories the company is offering on the Hector or can be spent on the prepaid maintenance package it had announced at the time of launch. However, the company has not clarified the value of these points in terms of Rupees which may vary.

Also Read: MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know

MG Hector

14.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
MG Hector

Commenting on the new initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said, "As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, our 'Worth Waiting For' programme has been further augmented with a unique rewards initiative. Apart from driving the cause of girl child education, the rewards initiative brings delight to our HECTOR customers as they take deliveries."

Also Read: Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Hyundai Creta: Price Comparison

2d79n34

MG is giving 1000 points per week to its customers till the time they get their SUV delivered. The points can be redeemed to purchase accessories.

0 Comments

The latest initiative is in succession to the IIMPACT NGO scheme MG had announced earlier according to which it would educate one girl child for every two weeks' waiting period. MG Motor had stopped taking bookings for the Hector after it bagged 28,000 bookings. The company has said that it wants to prioritise the deliveries first for its existing customers and then proceed ahead with further bookings. On an average, there is a six month waiting period for MG Hector.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MG Hector with Immediate Rivals

MG Hector
MG
Hector

MG Hector Alternatives

Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.22 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 20.02 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 11.49 - 13.72 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 11.28 - 15.94 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 18.58 - 20.38 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 8.56 - 9.19 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities