MG Motor India Ties Up With Fortum To Install EV Charging Stations In India

MG Motor India and Fortum India have joined hands to creating DC Fast Charging infrastructure (50 KW) in the country. The carmaker's tie-up with Fortum will see the installation of the country's first 50 KW DC fast-charging EV stations, ahead of the launch of MG Motor India's first EV in India - the MG EZS - which is scheduled for later this year.

Under the partnership, Fortum will install 50 KW CCS/CHAdeMO DC fast Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles across MG's showrooms in 5 cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by September this year. One such charging station will come up at MG's state of the art flagship showroom in Gurugram. The smart chargers can be accessed by an EV user, having cars compatible with CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards by registering with Fortum Charge & Drive India through its Mobile App.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India and Sanjay Aggarwal Managing Director, Fortum India announcing the tie-up

Speaking on the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "The upcoming launch of MG eZs is aligned with the government's long-term objective to have more electric vehicles on the road in the next few years. We are delighted to be partnering with one of the leading EV Charging service provider in the global EV space to set up charging stations at MG dealerships in select cities to begin with. This is in line with our goal to provide accessible EVs to India customers and create an EV ecosystem in India."

The MG eZS will be made at the company's factory in Halol, Gujarat and will be available with a host of connected features. The company has said that its electric vehicles will get over-the-air (OTA) technology and would go over 300 km in a single charge from its lithium-ion battery. MG is yet to announce the exact specifications for the eZS.

