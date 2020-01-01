MG Motor India Sells 3021 Units In December 2019

MG Motor India announced that it has sold 3021 units of the Hector in December 2019. Since the launch of the SUV in the country in July last year, MG has managed to sell a total of 15,930 units till the end of last year. While the monthly figures have been encouraging, given the massive drop in the auto industry overall. The company is also readying its second vehicle in the country and that's an electric car the ZS EV. The company has already said that it will go on sale in January 2020.

Given the demand for the Hector in the country, the company is working closely with its global and local suppliers to increase the production of the SUV to help with the booking backlog. Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "In line with our focus on customer satisfaction, we are constantly evaluating the emerging demand for the Hector in newer markets across India."

MG Motor India is also proactively setting up more service centres in the country and is conducting various customer engagement events across multiple regions in a phase-wise manner. MG Motor India currently has over 150 centres across India and aims to further strengthen its network count to 250 by March 2020.

