New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Motor India Sells 3021 Units In December 2019

Since the launch of the SUV in the country in July last year, MG has managed to sell a total of 15,930 units till the end of last year.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Hector is MG Motor India's first product in the country

MG Motor India announced that it has sold 3021 units of the Hector in December 2019. Since the launch of the SUV in the country in July last year, MG has managed to sell a total of 15,930 units till the end of last year. While the monthly figures have been encouraging, given the massive drop in the auto industry overall. The company is also readying its second vehicle in the country and that's an electric car the ZS EV. The company has already said that it will go on sale in January 2020.

MG Hector

14.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
MG Hector

Given the demand for the Hector in the country, the company is working closely with its global and local suppliers to increase the production of the SUV to help with the booking backlog. Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "In line with our focus on customer satisfaction, we are constantly evaluating the emerging demand for the Hector in newer markets across India."

0 Comments

MG Motor India is also proactively setting up more service centres in the country and is conducting various customer engagement events across multiple regions in a phase-wise manner. MG Motor India currently has over 150 centres across India and aims to further strengthen its network count to 250 by March 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MG Hector with Immediate Rivals

MG Hector
MG
Hector

MG Hector Alternatives

Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.22 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 20.02 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 11.49 - 13.72 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 11.28 - 15.94 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 19.77 - 23.83 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 8.56 - 9.19 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Top Upcoming Bikes In 2020
Top Upcoming Bikes In 2020
2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6 First Ride Review
2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6 First Ride Review
Best Scooter Reviews Of 2019
Best Scooter Reviews Of 2019
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities