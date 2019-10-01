MG Motor India Sells 2608 Units Of The Hector In September 2019

MG Motor India announced that it has sold 2608 units of the Hector in September 2019. This number is higher than the sale achieved in August 2019. The company sold 2018 units of the Hector in August 2019. The company had stopped bookings of the Hector because of the overwhelming response and didn't want its customers to wait for a long time for their SUV. However, there was a plan in place to make sure that the production capacity will be increased at the company's Halol plant. With increased supplies from its global and local component suppliers, the company is starting second shift operations from November and would be adding approximately 500 people to its direct payroll to support the second shift operations.

Mind you, the company had sold 1508 units in the very first month of its sale in the country. MG Motor India then has sold more than 5000 units of the Hector in just three months and that's quite an achievement for a new car manufacturer in India. MG Motor India introduced the Hector in the country at a disruptive price point. The Hector SUV starts at ₹ 12.18 lakh and tops out at ₹ 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom India). MG Motor India had already announced that it will increase production to 3000 units a month from September and the fact that the company has opened bookings for the SUV again, shows that its plan has fallen into place.

