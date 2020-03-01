MG Motor India Sells 158 Units Of The ZS EV; Bookings Breach 3000 Mark

MG Motor India announced that it has sold 158 units of its electric SUV- the ZS EV in the country. The ZS EV was launched at an introductory price of ₹ 20.88 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and has already received 3,000 bookings till date. The MG ZS EV is the carmaker's second model in India after the Hector SUV and will assembled locally at the Halol plant in Gujarat, alongside the Hector. Initially, the ZS EV has been launched in five cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and will make its way to other cities subsequently, as the charging infrastructure develops.

MG ZS EV 24.69 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: MG Hector Plus India Launch Details Out

Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "The MG ZS EV has received a stupendous response in its debut month, with over 150 units delivered to our customers already. Our customers are delighted with our holistic EV approach, which includes the installation of a home or office charger even before they receive their vehicle. We will continue to focus on furthering the cause of EVs month-on-month and delivering superlative customer delight to our customers." he added.

Also Read: Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: Best Four Wheeler Pavilion - MG Motor India

The ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor which puts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery can offer a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge, and thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES, it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. You also get three driving modes and three level of regenerative braking in the ZS EV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.