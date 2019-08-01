MG Motor India Sells 1508 Units Of The Hector In The First Month Since Launch

MG Motor India, just a month ago, launched the Hector compact SUV in India and at very competitive prices. The Hector SUV starts at ₹ 12.18 lakh and tops out at ₹ 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom India). With those prices and of course the features on offer, the Hector is certainly off to a flying start in the country. The company today revealed that it has sold 1508 units of the Hector SUV in India in just one month.

In fact the MG Motor India claims that the overwhelming demand for the car has forced it to temporarily stop bookings for the SUV. The company has said that it has received 28,000 bookings for the car and to help improve efficiency and timely delivery, the company has had to take these steps. However, it plans to re-open bookings very soon and the date will be announced soon. Given the demand for the car, the company has plans to increase production capacity to making 3000 units a month from September 2019.

The MG Hector is available in 4 variants

The MG Hector SUV is available in four variants- Style, Super, Smart and Sharp and of course it is the first connected car in its segment. The company has kick started operations with 120 centres for the convenience of its customers. This figure will go up to 250 in September. In the marketplace, the Hector SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier along with the upcoming Kia Seltos. The Hector is the first connected compact SUV in India and at the heart is the vertically-mounted 10.4-inch screen which comes with pre-loaded entertainment content and allows you to manage complete vehicle settings and some more. The system offers features like - Real-Time Navigation, Remote Location, Geo-Fencing, Emergency Response and Indian accented voice assist for a plethora of features.

The software is updated via over-the-air (OTA) downloads like firmware and features updates like any updates. The MG Hector also comes with pre-loaded apps like - TomTom IQ Maps, Gaana Premium, and AccuWeather app among others. The system also comes with a first machine-to-machine embedded sim, along with the SUV Internet Protocol version 6 which makes it 5G-ready. The e-Sim will be provided by Airtel and MG Motor will give internet connectivity for free until the SUV is under warranty period. That said, the MG Hector SUV oozes in the features department as well and scores really well with plenty upmarket features. It gets a panoramic sunroof, premium sound system by Infinity, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Assist, cruise control, MID, powered seats and wing mirrors and powered tailgate among others.

There are three powertrain and gearbox options to choose from on the MG Hector SUV. The diesel variant is powered by the Fiat-sourced 2-litre engine which churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The petrol variants will get the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine which is also mated to a six-speed manual transmission and develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. However, MG is also offering the same 1.5-litre engine with a 48 Volt mild hybrid system which is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). A 48-volt lithium-ion battery helps store energy and provides 20 Nm of extra torque when required. The combination also helps in reducing emissions by up to 12 per cent using three key functions - Engine Auto Start-Stop, Regenerative Braking and E-Boost.

