MG Motor India Ropes In Adobe To Create Digital Solutions Platform

MG Motor India has appointed tech giant Adobe, for creating industry's only end-to-end digital solutions platform in India, to chart out its entire customer journey from initial expression of interest to purchase. It will commence with the launch of MG Hector.

MG Motor, with Adobe, aims at redefining customer experience journey with the launch of the MG Hector

MG Motor India has appointed tech giant Adobe to chart out its entire customer journey from initial expression of interest to purchase. With a focus on digital media for MG, the mandate encompasses a gamut of Adobe Experience Cloud products, making MG among the first automobile brands in India to adopt the entire suite of Adobe's digital marketing products. The Adobe Experience Cloud platform will be responsible for delivering a differentiated customer experience - right from managing the Adobe Cloud Experience interface with customers via the revamped MG Motor India website, to managing the entire step-by-step digital interface with customers around its launch. This will work towards creating a seamless experience for the launch of the MG Hector in Q2 2019.

kk74kaec

The MG Hector will go on sale around the period of June-July 2019 in India

As part of its digital strategy, Adobe will help MG India build and consolidate its experience onto a common platform, including its brand website, dealer websites, and digital screens. With the implementation of Adobe Analytics, MG India will leverage insights derived from digital interactions between the brand and its customers across these channels, to further deliver personalised customer experiences. Additionally, the brand's recently revamped website has moved from WordPress to the Adobe Experience Cloud keeping in mind enhanced customer experience and personalized content as the core.

md3umim4

The MG Hector pays homage to the Royal Hector biplane that served in the Royal Air Force in the 1930s

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India "With the car buying decisions of customers increasingly being influenced by digital media, it is imperative to provide a seamless yet not in-the-face customer experience at all instances during digital customer interaction. With Adobe on board, we can facilitate an experiential customer journey and map and monitor the entire digital customer journey, right from interest generation to the final purchase. This deep access to customer insights will allow us to engage prospective customers with experiences that are personalised, relevant, and compelling, starting with the current pre-launch phase,"

Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
