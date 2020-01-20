MG Motor India Receives Over 2,800 Bookings For MG ZS EV In 27 Days

The MG ZS electric SUV has been making waves since it made its debut in India. MG Motor India has received over 2,800 bookings for the ZS EV in just 27 days and plans to cater to 2,409 bookings. MG Motor India will reveal the prices of the ZS electric SUV on January 23, 2019. The MG ZS EV will be launched in India in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. MG says that the total number of bookings received for MG ZS EV is more than the total number of electric cars that were sold in India in 2019. The maximum bookings for the ZS EV were made from Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad. 40 per cent of the cars were booked online, with the rest 60 per cent coming from showroom walk-ins.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, "MG Motor India entered the EV space as a catalyst for the country's nascent EV revolution by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem. The overwhelming response that we have received for the ZS EV validates our faith and highlights how ready the consumer market is for a new-age EV proposition when provided with the best-in-class product and infrastructure. We are compelled to announce a temporary halt in bookings, yet again, and would like to thank our customers for their belief in the motto of #ChangeWhatYouCan."

The MG ZS EV will be sold in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) product and will be assembled at company's Halol plant in Gujarat, alongside the Hector SUV. The ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor that puts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery can offer a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge, and it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The lithium-ion battery powering the MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger or takes up to seven hours with a standard 7.4 kW wall-charger.

