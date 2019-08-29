MG Motor India Partners With Delta Electronics To Set Up EV Charing Infrastructure

We'd already told you that MG Motor India will be launching the e-ZS electric car in the country very soon and as part of its commitment to developing the ecosystem for EVs in India, the company today announced its partnership with Delta Electronics India, who is a leading player in the AC charging segment. As part of the association, Delta will install AC chargers in private vehicle parking locations such as homes and offices, which will enable its customers to charge EVs at their convenience. The move comes ahead of the launch of the MG ZS EV, which is on sale in UK, Thailand and China; and will be launched in India in early 2020.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, "The partnership expands our infrastructure push for EVs in both slow and fast charging segments. Our long-term vision is to educate people around EVs and ensure that the future looks exciting to them as they adopt new technology, more importantly with all the right resources in place."

MG Motor will be locally assembling the eZS in India at its Halol facility in Gujarat

The MG ZS EV grossed 1,000 orders within two weeks of its launch in the UK. It is priced from 21,495 Pounds, going up to 23,495 Pounds (around ₹ 18.36-20.07 lakh). The MG ZS EV for the UK is powered by a single electric motor that produces 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The motor is powered by a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged up to 80 per cent in 43 minutes when plugged into a 50 kW fast charger. When charged with a domestic 7 kW wall box, the charging time extends to six and a half hours. MG promises a range of 262 km on a single charge on the ZS EV with the lithium-ion battery getting a seven-year warranty.

MG Motor India will be introducing the eZS electric SUV in the first quarter of 2020 and the model will be locally assembled at the automaker's Halol facility in Gujarat. Prices for the MG eZS are expected to start around ₹ 20 lakh, which should make it a competitively priced offering over Hyundai Kona Electric.

