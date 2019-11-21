MG Motor India Launches Mobile Showroom;Focus On Tier 2 And Tier 3 Markets

MG Motor India has launched its mobile showroom called MG Experience on Wheels. The mobile showroom is a 45-foot trailer, which will undertake a pan India journey and focus in tier 2 and tier 3 cities where MG does not have a presence yet. The showroom will showcase the MG Hector and will try and offer an experience similar to a regular MG Motor showroom. The mobile showroom will be a combination of 'real car experience' and digital experiences as well. There will be an interactive digital terminal through which visitors can experience the Hector, choose its accessories and configure the car. The idea is to reach out to new markets and engage more prospective customers in rural and semi-urban areas and to establish MG's presence as a major player in the SUV space.

"The latest on-ground campaign builds on our 'Automotive Retail 2.0' proposition that leverages innovative digital tools to deliver engaging, immersive, and differentiated experiences to our customers. MG Experience on Wheels will help us expand our reach further and garner customer interest in markets where our showrooms are not yet present," said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

MG Motor India recently opened its first digital studio in Bengaluru where there will be no cars will be on display. Yes! You read it right. The digital showroom or studio will not have a single car on display physically but customers' would be able to experience the car digitally. The concept is aimed at showcasing a unique visual immersive experience, offering a peek into the future of automotive retail. The new digital studio displays the Hector using digital tools such as 'Immersive Voice' and AI-based Human Recognition along with offering augmented reality and other digital engagement tools for customers.

