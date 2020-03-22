New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Motor India Introduces Disinfect & Deliver Program Initiative For Customers

As part of the initiative, the MG cars will be delivered to customers completely sanitised with disinfectants to ensure minimal risk of infections.

The initiative is being carried out to ensure the safety of MG's employees and customers

MG Motor India today announced its Disinfect and Deliver initiative which will ensure car deliveries and test drive at home to customers under a completely sanitised process. Furthermore, the staff at its dealerships is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitised. All delivery and test drive vehicles are being swabbed with disinfectant before delivery at customers' homes.  The company is also taking necessary preventive measures to make a safe environment for dealership employees in order to ensure their health and well-being.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, "Safety being our topmost priority, through the Disinfect and Deliver Program our focus is to sanitise throughout the value chain. Thus, we will have limited staff to support essential and emergency services during this period. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers in advance"

The carmaker has also completely digitised the process of bookings and delivery of its cars, enabling its customers to book the Hector and ZS EV online and get them delivered at their doorstep.

Only need-based staff is being deployed at dealerships at different intervals to ensure their health and safety.

