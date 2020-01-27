New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Motor India Delivers First ZS EV To EESL

MG Motor India had started accepting bookings for the ZS EV on December 21 last year and has received over 2800 pre-bookings before it was closed on January 17, 2020.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG India, handing over the key to Saurabh Kumar, MD - EESL

MG Motor India launched the ZS EV in the country recently and with prices starting from ₹ 20.88 lakh, the SUV was very accessible. The company has now announced that it delivered the first ZS EV to state-owned EESL. The vehicle will be used by key government officials. Saurabh Kumar, MD - EESL, said, "The future of mobility in India is electric and sustainable. It is heartening to see that private companies such as MG Motor India are taking strong measures to complement the government's EV vision."

MG ZS EV

24.69 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
MG ZS EV

0qcbjvis

The company has already received 2800 bookings for the ZS EV 

There is no clarity on whether EESL has placed on order with MG Motor India for the ZS EV. The MG ZS EV is the carmaker's second model in India after the Hector SUV and will assembled locally at the Halol plant in Gujarat, alongside the Hector. MG Motor India had started accepting bookings for the ZS EV on December 21 last year and has received over 2800 pre-bookings before it was closed on January 17, 2020. Initially, the ZS EV has been launched in five cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and will make its way to other cities subsequently, as the charging infrastructure develops.

0 Comments

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, "The launch of the ZS EV aligns with the government's commitment to promoting clean technologies and green mobility in the country. We are confident that this sustainable value proposition will incentivise more consumers across India to go electric."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MG ZS EV with Immediate Rivals

MG ZS EV
MG
ZS EV

MG ZS EV Alternatives

Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 18.21 - 32.81 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.87 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.42 - 18.73 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.3 - 19.38 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 11.11 - 11.56 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.89 - 16.41 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 14.83 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SHVS Petrol Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SHVS Petrol Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Nissan Working On New Subcompact SUV For India; Launch In H1 2020
Nissan Working On New Subcompact SUV For India; Launch In H1 2020
2020 Mahindra Roxor Revealed
2020 Mahindra Roxor Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities