MG Motor India Commences Production Of Hector SUV At Its Halol Facility

MG Motor India has kick started production of the Hector SUV in India. The Hector is a compact SUV and is the company's first model in India which is all set to be revealed on May 15, 2019. The company is looking to launch the car very soon. We've already shown you, the expected colour options that the Hector will have on offer and even talked in detail about the features the car will offer. Sadly, we haven't seen it in the flesh yet, but we'll get to see that soon too.

The MG Hector looks muscular and even the alloy wheel design adds modernity to the overall design

The Hector SUV has started rolling off the company's assembly line from its plant in Halol, Gujarat and the facility will be responsible for adding more cars to the company's portfolio in India. The MG Hector will see a high level of local content and according to the company that number stands at 75 per cent; which means that the price of the car too will be very competitive. The Hector SUV will compete with the likes of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and even the Hyundai Tucson.

MG Motor's current capacity at its Halol plant is about 80,000 units per annum

MG Motor has said that the current capacity of its Halol manufacturing facility is about 80,000 units per annum, which the company hopes to expand to 200,000 units in the future, depending upon the requirement. The company had earlier revealed that it will be making an initial investment of ₹ 2,000 crore and have an annual capacity of manufacturing 80,000 units per year, to begin with. Over the next six years, MG Motor plans to invest ₹ 5,000 crores in India.

The MG Hector will be manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art Halol facility which has already seen an investment of ₹ 2000 crore

The MG Hector SUV gets a butch looking front which is dominated by a massive black mesh grille with sleek chrome surroundings. MG has also adopted a new design for the face where the headlamp assembly is mounted in the bumper and the daytime running lights (DRLs) sit right on top, close to the hood. The new design is gaining prominence globally. Both headlamps are also conjoined by a two-slat plastic bar below which is the wide faux-silver skid plate housing a relatively large centre air-dam. Going with the simple side profile, there aren't too much elements either. There is a fine chrome line right above the break over angle and it gets dual-tone alloy wheels which look modern.

MG Motor also has a test facility at the Halol plant where the Hector continues to be tested post production

Touted as the company's first internet car, the upcoming MG Hector will come with a new advanced connectivity system called i-Smart next-generation system, a complete integrated solution that combines software, hardware, connectivity, services and application. The command centre is a 10.4-inch ultra large full-HD infotainment system that comes with pre-loaded entertainment content. The company says that the Hector SUV will help the owner stay connected on the go. The Hector has an embedded Machine to Machine (M2M) eSIM. The platform is Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPV6) and 5G ready. This is the first car in the segment to be launched with such a sim.

