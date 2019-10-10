MG Motor Inaugurates Second Flagship Experience Store In India

MG Motor India inaugurated its new flagship experience store in the country, located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This is the company's second flagship experience store after the first one was introduced in Delhi-NCR earlier this year. The new showroom is located in South Mumbai's upscale Prabhadevi area and is spread across 4000 sq.ft. The experience stores promise an "emotional dynamism" according to the company. With the newest store, Morris Garages now has a total of six centres in Mumbai. The brand currently operates out of a network of 120 centres pan India and aims to boost its presence to 250 centres by the end of 2019.

Inaugurating the flagship store in South Mumbai, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, "We are proud to inaugurate our first flagship showroom in the state of Maharashtra as a sign of our commitment to this region. The one-of-its-kind flagship experience store redefines the traditional car-buying experience in India, offering a fresh and enhanced retail experience in line with the demands and requirements of new-age customers."

Speaking at the inauguration, Gautam Modi, Dealer Principal, MG Mumbai South, said, "It is a great privilege to be associated with a new-age, futuristic brand like MG. We are here to re-affirm MG's commitment to its customers through their best-in-class retail experience with superlative service offerings at our full-fledged facility. We are confident that this state-of-the-art showroom in Mumbai will further strengthen our presence in this region by catering to the increasing demand for MG cars, enabling customers to enjoy a unique car ownership experience with the MG brand."

The MG flagship store has a number of divisions to keep the customers invested whilst purchasing a product from the manufacturer. The automaker harks back to its British heritage and the store greets visitors with British cultural icons including the Big Ben, the Union Jack, telephone booths and streethark lamps and more. The store further gets a History Wall's Magna strip and brickwork texture to reinforce the British theme.

MG's flagship store further adds a coffee cafe, LED video wall that plays content based on the brand's history and future vision, and an engineering wall that displays a number of the MG Hector's components. There's a 65-inch Line Vehicle Configurator as well where customers can customise their vehicles including the model, transmission type and fuel variant. It also allows the option to add accessories.

MG Motor currently has only the Hector on sale and the model is doing well for the brand averaging around 2000 units per month. The automaker is now gearing up to introduce the MG eZS electric SUV later in the year, while the automaker is likely to bring the seven-seater version of the Hector by early next year.

